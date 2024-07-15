Alliant Credit Union Welcomes New CIO and Head of Business Strategy, Jamie Warder

Digital banking veteran joins the nation's only fully digital credit union to lead technology innovation to better serve Alliant members

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, a leader in digital banking and one of the largest credit unions in the nation, announces the appointment of Jamie Warder as Chief Information Officer and Head of Business Strategy effective July 8, 2024.

In this role, Warder leads the technology and business strategy organization to accelerate Alliant's member vision, business strategy and technology execution.

Jamie Warder, CIO and Head of Business Strategy

"Jamie is an incredible people and business leader with a distinctive career building national, digital, purpose-driven banking models. He is a great teammate who shares our mission to boldly disrupt banking norms to do good for our members, employees and communities," said CEO of Alliant Credit Union, Dennis Devine.

Warder previously served as Chief Digital Officer for KeyBank, responsible for Key's digital properties and Key's National Digital Bank, Laurel Road. He also led KeyBank's Business Banking and Investment Services.

Before joining KeyBank, Warder acted as the President of USAA Bank in San Antonio, Texas. Previous experience includes P&L, product, operations and national digital bank roles at ING, Capital One and PNC Bank. Before his banking career, Warder was an armor and cavalry officer in the US Army. Warder has served on the boards of USAA Federal Savings Bank, clearXchange/Zelle, Early Warning System, Akoya and various non-profit boards.

"I am honored to join this dynamic team at Alliant Credit Union, an organization that is truly on the leading edge of financial services, serving members across the nation in a purpose-driven and digital-first way," said Warder.

Jamie graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He also earned an MBA with High Distinction, George Baker Scholar, from the Harvard Business School.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 800,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Money.com's Best Banks in America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union