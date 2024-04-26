Alliant Credit Union Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, a leader in digital banking and one of the largest credit unions in the nation, announces the appointment of four members to its board of directors. These additions to Alliant's board bring vast expertise spanning from leaders in the financial services industry to trailblazers in the technology and digital customer service space to guide the credit union's continued innovation, tech-forward approach, economic growth and member-centric mission.

The recently appointed board members:

Woody Woodring , served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Trust Financial Corporation before retiring in 2022.

, served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Trust Financial Corporation before retiring in 2022. Deepak Khandelwal , a Corporate Director and former C-level executive with over 30 years of experience in large global companies, including Google, McKinsey, Rogers and CIBC.

, a Corporate Director and former C-level executive with over 30 years of experience in large global companies, including Google, McKinsey, Rogers and CIBC. Sarah Searls , the Senior Vice President of Global Digital at Marriot International, overseeing global digital strategy and execution for the brand's digital travel products.

, the Senior Vice President of Global Digital at Marriot International, overseeing global digital strategy and execution for the brand's digital travel products. David Tentinger , a former Global Financial Services Executive at Northern Trust with 35 years of experience in treasury, corporate finance, strategy, client and business line management and capital markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed and accomplished individuals to Alliant's Board of Directors," said Dennis Devine, Alliant CEO and President. "Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience will be instrumental in shaping the future of Alliant Credit Union and furthering our commitment to our members."

Please visit Alliant Credit Union Board of Directors for more information.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 800,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Money.com's Best Banks in America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union