Alliant University Announces New Grant to Reduce Tuition for Future Occupational Therapists

Twenty students in the Spring 2026 MOT cohort will qualify for reduced tuition of $24,960 through new grant program

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant University has launched the Occupational Therapy Futures Grant, a new initiative designed to make graduate education in occupational therapy more affordable and accessible. Beginning in Spring 2026, the grant will reduce tuition for eligible newly admitted students in the Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) program to an estimated $24,960 tuition cost (other fees apply).

"Occupational therapy is about more than recovery. It is about making everyday life possible and meaningful," said Dr. Adele Breen-Franklin, Program Director and Professor of Occupational Therapy at Alliant University. "We work with people across the lifespan and in many different settings, from schools to hospitals to community programs, helping them live with independence and dignity. As the need for therapists rises, we have to remove barriers for students who want to join the profession. The Futures Grant helps do that, and in turn, helps ensure that individuals, families, and communities continue to get the care and support they need."

Grant Details

Reduced Tuition: Recipients will pay $312 per unit, for an estimated tuition total of $24,960 across the standard 80-unit MOT curriculum (other fees apply).

Availability: 20 grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligibility: Only new students who are fully admitted and confirmed for the Spring 2026 MOT program are eligible. Current students are not eligible. The grant cannot be combined with other Alliant-issued scholarships or waivers.

Requirements: Students must enroll full-time, remain continuously enrolled, and maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher to retain eligibility.

Application Deadline

Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply early, as funding is limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Priority Application Deadline: November 16

November 16 General Application Deadline: December 15

For more information about the Master of Occupational Therapy program and the Occupational Therapy Futures Grant, visit https://www.alliant.edu/ot-futures-grant.

About Alliant University

Alliant University is an accredited, professional-practice university preparing students for careers of impact in psychology, education, business, law, and healthcare. With a commitment to academic excellence, applied learning, and community engagement, Alliant equips graduates to lead and serve in diverse, global communities.

