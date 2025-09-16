Alliant University's Dr. Sherrie Palmieri Named President of the Arizona Nurses Association

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant University proudly announces that Dr. Sherrie Palmieri, DNP, MBA, RN, CNE, NPD-BC, Dean of Academic Affairs, has been named President of the Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA) for the 2025–2027 term. The announcement was made during the AzNA Annual Convention, held September 12–13 in Phoenix.

Dr. Palmieri brings to her presidency a distinguished record of leadership at both the state and national levels. She previously served as Vice-President (2022–2024) and President-Elect (2024–2025) of AzNA, where she advanced key initiatives including the launch of bi-annual Regional Town Halls to strengthen engagement with nurses across Arizona. She also represented AzNA on the State Drug Overdose Fatality Review Team and was a strong advocate in addressing Arizona's nursing workforce shortage through media and policy engagement. At the national level, Dr. Palmieri served as Chair of the American Nurses Association (ANA) Professional Policy Committee, where she led policy development on pressing issues such as staffing, workplace violence, and racial equity in nursing.

At Alliant, Dr. Palmieri serves as Dean of Academic Affairs, leading academic quality, program development, and faculty advancement across the university. She previously served as national dean of faculty and professional advancement at Chamberlain University, supporting more than 3,000 faculty and academic colleagues, and as executive director and dean of nursing and health professions at Southern New Hampshire University. Her scholarship includes evidence-based teaching excellence, professional development, and innovative workforce solutions across academic and practice settings.

"It is an incredible honor to serve as President of AzNA while continuing my work at Alliant University," said Dr. Palmieri. "This dual role allows me to advance the nursing profession on multiple fronts — preparing the next generation of nurses through education and driving forward policy and advocacy efforts statewide."

As President of AzNA, Dr. Palmieri plans to expand efforts to engage early-career nurses, strengthen inclusivity across the profession, establish a Nurse Legacy Council to promote mentorship, and foster collaboration among nursing organizations throughout Arizona.

