Allianz Foundation for North America Provides $50,000 Grant to Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Foundation for North America has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Henrico-based Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to being a positive force that works to cultivate awareness and understanding of teenage depression and anxiety. The grant will be used to develop a mobile app designed specifically for teens that promotes constructive choices for managing social risk for a vital and vibrant future, empowers them with positive coping strategies to manage their daily stress and anxiety, and provides space to connect and journal about their mental wellness.

The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation currently serves 20,000 teens annually who attend the organization's programs. Development of the mobile app is expected to increase the organization's reach by 100,000 teens annually, growing the number of teens impacted to 120,000 annually. The idea for the mobile app came from teens who expressed a desire to be able to use their smartphones to access mental health strategies. The app will replace the workbooks that are currently used during programs.

"The Allianz Foundation is committed to empowering young people to shape a secure future, and that includes developing strategies to help them navigate the stresses of an increasingly demanding world," said Christopher Worthley, Executive Director of the Allianz Foundation for North America. "We're pleased to support the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation in their mission to raise awareness of teen mental health challenges and provide education and assistance to those it serves."

Cameron Kathleen Gallagher had a passion to rid the world of the judgment and stigma faced by those struggling with mental health challenges. She began by creating plans to organize a race she named the SpeakUp5k. Her goal was to raise awareness and understanding of teen anxiety and depression. Today, the foundation that bears her name carries on her mission to help teens lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.



"We truly appreciate this significant support from Allianz and the Allianz Foundation to help us reach more young people with the development of a mobile app that has the potential to significantly improve teen lives," said Grace Gallagher, Executive Director of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation. "Helping teens successfully navigate life's mental health challenges is our passion and our mission and we're thrilled to receive both the recognition and the funding to continue this critical work."

As one of the world's largest financial services companies, Allianz is committed to improving the communities where it has significant operations. The company, which operates Allianz Partners in Richmond, understands that young people are the key to a bright and successful future. Allianz and its philanthropic arm in the United States, the Allianz Foundation for North America, have chosen to recognize and support innovative programs like the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, which work so hard to make their community a better place to live and work.

Allianz Foundation for North America

The mission of the Allianz Foundation for North America is to empower young people to shape a secure future for themselves and for the communities in which they live. The Foundation is committed to creating sustainable social value by partnering with programs that help young people develop the skills, motivation, perspectives and opportunities they need to be successful, self-reliant and socially conscious members of society.

Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation

The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation is a beacon of hope for those who are affected by teenage mental illness. From free mental health programs for teens, to a peer support curriculum in local schools, to nationwide 5k races that raise awareness for teenage depression and anxiety, CKG Foundation helps those who are fighting the good fight to Speak Up and get help.

Cameron taught us the power of community when she designed the SpeakUp5k. She taught us that depression and anxiety are nothing to be ashamed of and that we need to help each other because we are all fighting our own battles and we all have something to give back. We are a positive force because of Cameron but we are stronger with your help.

SOURCE Allianz Partners