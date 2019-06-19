Allianz Italy Invests in Innovating Its Digital Ecosystem and Provides Agents With Virtual Advisor Developed by iGenius

MILAN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Italy (www.allianz.it) marks the importance of its Agents' network investing in innovation for Allianz Agents.

Led by CEO Giacomo Campora, the company has developed an innovative digital ecosystem for its network of insurance Agents. Among the most recent innovations is the progressive launch, starting July 1, of the first virtual advisor for insurance business data, using the technology of iGenius (https://igenius.ai), the international scaleup founded in 2016 by Uljan Sharka. iGenius was selected by the team led by Allianz Italy's COO, Agostino Ferrara.

The Allianz Virtual Advisor can process data based on the company's own KPIs, and answer any questions insurance Agents ask via voice or typing using natural language. This will allow Allianz Agents to receive live advice and monitor their business activity anywhere.

Allianz Agents will use the virtual advisor from their smartphones to access data such as income monitoring, performance of a particular product and client profiles easily, with no need for specific training.

Agostino Ferrara, Chief Operating Officer of Allianz S.p.A., said: "This is a great example of open innovation, spearheaded by a big group such as Allianz in collaboration with the Italian AI company, with the potential to radically innovate business and commercial operations. The new virtual advisor is an extra colleague for our network of professional Agents, an always-available coworker able to process vast amounts of data in a very short time and effectively support our Agents in their day-to-day operations, tapping into the extraordinary potential of conversational artificial intelligence."

Uljan Sharka, Founder and CEO of iGenius, said: "We are enthusiastic about collaborating with a leading insurance and financial group. Data is an essential competitive asset in today's market and success depends heavily on it. With our first-to-market technology we are spearheading the data intelligence revolution. For the first time, companies can enable anyone to make data-driven decisions in real time, instead of relying on technical solutions accessible by a small percentage of the workforce. Our virtual advisor can access complex, siloed data and process it rapidly, providing advice and proactive notifications in natural language to help users make effective decisions and guide data-driven business strategies."

About iGenius

iGenius is the native AI company on a mission to reimagine data interaction. Striving to democratize data, we make business analytics accessible. Our first product, crystal, is the first AI-powered advisor for data intelligence. Founded in 2016 by Uljan Sharka, iGenius received one of the largest funding rounds from angel investors, getting $7 million in one go. With over 100 team members, and offices in Milan, California, London and Switzerland, iGenius is a scaleup that thinks like an enterprise.

https://igenius.ai/

SOURCE iGenius, the AI company

Related Links

https://igenius.ai

