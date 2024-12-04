Allianz Partners Rolls Out New Doctor Visit Scheduling Services for International Travelers

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance and assistance provider Allianz Partners USA has launched a new service that allows customers traveling in 85+ foreign countries to access both virtual and in-person medical care quickly and easily. The new service is part of the company's continued effort to provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's travelers. Allianz Partners USA, known globally for award-winning products and services, has launched this new digital appointment booking capability to provide insured customers with an additional way to access their insurance benefits and take care of common illnesses and injuries* they may experience while traveling.

The new services are available to eligible Allianz Partners USA customers via the Allyz mobile app. Customers traveling to eligible countries will receive an email shortly before their trip to remind them of the services in case they find need for them during their travels—providing them with additional peace of mind as they head out of the country. Customers can also take advantage of these services by contacting the Allianz Partners USA Travel Assistance team at any time during their trip. If the traveler's medical need is determined to be non-life-threatening, the Assistance team will advise and aid the traveler to ensure an appropriate doctor visit is scheduled—either virtually or in-person, depending on customer preference and country availability.

The convenient booking services give customers the ability to schedule doctor appointments for unforeseen medical events that require urgent medical attention—like a stomach bug or migraine, during their international trip. Doctor appointments can be scheduled via an easy-to-use digital booking tool embedded into the Allyz® app, and depending on the country, in-person (at a clinic, home or hotel room), and/or virtual visits may be available. Multi-lingual doctors are available, and there are no up-front, out-of-pocket costs to customers for the medical consultations for up to three doctor visits per person, per trip.

"We're pleased to roll out yet another important enhancement to our assistance services that help make traveling more enjoyable for our valued customers," said Begench Atayev, Head of Product Management and Innovation at Allianz Partners USA. "In combination with our newly released Allyz® mobile app, our new doctor visit scheduling tool provides our customers with additional peace of mind to confidently explore the world."

Feedback from Allianz Partners USA customers on the new services and capabilities has been extremely positive to date. One customer who recently became ill while traveling in Spain and utilized the services stated, "Overall, my issue was somewhat minor. I had a severe sinus infection while traveling to Spain from the U.S. and through your […] program I was able to get an appointment with a [doctor] virtually and receive a prescription for antibiotics within a few hours. Very satisfied with the experience."

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance and assistance services through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agencies, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines, and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz and available travel protection plans, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

*USE OF TELEMEDICINE SERVICES IS NOT FOR MEDICAL EMERGENCIES. IF YOU HAVE A MEDICAL EMERGENCY, CALL THE EMERGENCY NUMBER IN THE COUNTRY WHERE YOU ARE LOCATED. TELEMEDICINE SERVICES ARE NOT INTENDED FOR THE TREATMENT OF NON-EMERGENT OR ROUTINE MEDICAL CARE; RATHER, ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR THE CARE OF UNFORESEEN MEDICAL EVENTS REQUIRING NON-EMERGENCY ATTENTION. Telemedicine services are provided by Air Doctor, which is a third party. Users who go to Air Doctor's website or uses Air Doctor's services are subject to Air Doctor's terms of use, privacy policy, and Air Doctors' other terms and conditions as provided by Air Doctor. Allianz Global Assistance and Air Doctor are not healthcare providers or medical organizations, and neither Allianz Global Assistance's staff nor Air Doctor's staff deliver professional medical services, provide medical advice, or provide medical diagnosis. Allianz Global Assistance is not responsible for any services, including medical services or advice provided by Air Doctor or the healthcare providers you may access through its network, or the processing of personal information by Air Doctor or such providers. Moreover, Allianz Global Assistance does not provide telehealth services. Air Doctor and its affiliated healthcare providers may share your information with Allianz Global Assistance for the purpose of Allianz Global Assistance providing you with insurance and assistance services. Allianz Global Assistance will provide information about your insurance policy to Air Doctor to validate that you have a policy in effect. However, this is not a guarantee of coverage. Subject to the terms of your policy, you may be responsible for costs not covered by your Allianz Global Assistance policy. To obtain a guarantee of coverage, or if you have questions about coverage, call Allianz Global Assistance at +1 804-673-1173. Your Allianz Global Assistance Travel Protection Plan may provide direct billing benefits for up to three Air Doctor telehealth sessions per person per trip. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply.

