Allied Digestive Health Partners with Adonis to Innovate Revenue Cycle Operations

ADH turns to Adonis to deliver AI enabled intelligence and alerts that drive superior RCM outcomes.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform, today announces its partnership with Allied Digestive Health, 200+ gastroenterologists, pathologists, and anesthesiologists and +50 locations across NJ and NY who work together to uphold the highest standards of care.

"We're honored to be partnering with Allied Digestive Health. We see this as a testament to our commitment to innovation and the investments we've made to develop highly differentiated technologies that meet our customers where they are on their revenue cycle journey," said Akash Magoon, CEO and Co-Founder, Adonis. "The practical and strategic application of AI in RCM has been an abstract concept for the entire industry until now. We're thrilled to deliver on that reality on behalf of Allied Digestive Health and their sophisticated physician group."

In collaboration with Adonis, Allied Digestive Health is embarking on a transformative initiative that will enable their revenue cycle organization to operate at peak performance. By adopting Adonis' AI-driven intelligence platform, the team will have access to real-time alerts, emerging trends, and recommended courses of action that will directly influence revenue outcomes. This is of tremendous value to the team at Allied Digestive Health, who has experienced significant growth in 2024 and consolidated its providers on a unified billing system. Being in a position of strength, as a result of using the Adonis Intelligence platform, to manage an increased volume of potential denials, claims, and other RCM activities will be integral to increasing revenue per claim and reducing denials at scale.

"As we've rapidly grown the number of providers and payors we serve in multiple markets, the team and revenue intelligence platform at Adonis provides us with a unique, differentiated set of insights and alerts across numerous RCM functional areas, allowing us to quickly respond to the evolving payor dynamics and enhancing our overall revenue integrity in a scalable fashion," said Michael Jablon, CFO of Allied Digestive Health.

Powered by data science and AI technology, Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform that addresses some of the most common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes.

"We continue to see an overwhelming demand for RCM data consolidation and unification," said Aman Magoon, CPO and Co-Founder, Adonis. "This prerequisite, combined with the increased appetite for AI-powered RCM solutions that can move the economic needle, is seen as the path to place providers back on the operational front foot. We're intending to meet that challenge head on and believe our development of the Adonis Intelligence platform is just the beginning of meeting our innovation potential."

To learn more about Adonis, please visit adonis.io .

About Allied Digestive Health

Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at allieddigestivehealth.com .

About Adonis

Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation Platform, built for Healthcare, solving for operational challenges that impact the integrity of revenue cycle management. On average, Healthcare providers are unable to collect 15% or more of the revenue it's owed. This is a result of compounding fractures in traditional RCM; a series of people, processes, systems, and tools are collectively responsible for this dilemma. Powered by data science and automation, Adonis provides solutions to address the common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes. No matter where you are in your revenue cycle journey, we can help you take a step in the right direction to achieve your revenue potential. Learn more at adonis.io.

Media Contact: Dan Murdoch, [email protected], (203) 970-1127

SOURCE Adonis