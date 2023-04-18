Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Echo Technologies Services, a Leading Telecom Provider of Digital Infrastructure for Live Events

Announces the Creation of CES Technologies, a New Division Combining its Echo and Brickworks Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mobile power generation, distribution and temperature control equipment, today announced that it has acquired Echo Technologies Services, LLC ("Echo"), a telecommunications company specializing in comprehensive connectivity services, including WiFi, live streaming, CCTV, and fiber transport to music festivals, live sports, and other special events throughout North America. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CES Power is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("AIP").

Echo will be combined with CES Power's Brickworks to create CES Technologies, a new division dedicated to serving its customers' advanced technology needs. Brickworks, which was acquired by CES Power in September 2022, is a leading provider of smart mapping software and Geographic Information System ("GIS") services.

Echo provides digital and physical infrastructure for total festival connectivity, including structured cabling, WiFi, CCTV, and fiber construction, to enable point of sale (POS) transactions, RFID access control, WiFi connectivity and live streaming at large, live events. Founded by Jay Henderson, who will be joining CES Technologies, Echo provides reliable and affordable network services to a variety of customers including Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Front Gate Tickets. Echo achieves industry-leading uptime by leveraging its state-of-the-art mobile command center platform, comprised of the latest in high tech hardware, such as integrated telescoping antenna masts, redundant routing and switching, high-density WiFi access points, integrated solar power, and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage. Echo's advanced network software enables real-time monitoring and the highest levels of cybersecurity in the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Jay and the entire Echo team as we continue to pursue our goal of becoming the global leader in providing full-service technology and energy solutions to the largest live events in the country," said Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power. "We are also proud to launch CES Technologies, which combines the complementary tech offerings of Echo and Brickworks in one software and interactive mapping platform, allowing clients and partners to have access to a full suite of connected and integrated services for real-time data and monitoring."

"Premier live events and venues are looking to partner with providers that can meet all of their technology and power needs, and by joining CES Power, Echo can now offer our clients a one-stop shop of leading infrastructure solutions," said Mr. Henderson. "We look forward to becoming part of the newly launched CES Technologies team and the accompanying growth opportunities."

Echo represents CES Power's fifth acquisition since being acquired by AIP in June 2021, and the Company will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest.

"The acquisition of Echo and the creation of CES Technologies is an important step in achieving the strategic growth plan we set out for CES Power," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at AIP. "Maintaining network uptime is critical at live events, and with the addition of Echo, CES Power is now a leading provider of mission critical services in its industry."

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. The Company offers a full range of technology driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com and www.cestechnologies.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a lower and middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

or

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE CES Power