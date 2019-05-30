Allied Orion Group Breaks Ground on The Retreat at Creekside in New Braunfels, TX

HOUSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has broken ground on The Retreat at Creekside -- a 281-unit, exclusive apartment home community located in New Braunfels, Texas. Targeted to open in December of 2020, the luxury property is the final multifamily community being built within Creekside Town Center, a 400+ acre, master-planned development in the heart of the I-35 Corridor, between Austin and San Antonio.

Retreat at Creekside Rendering

Developed by Allied Orion Group and designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative LLP, The Retreat at Creekside is located at 580 Creekside Way in New Braunfels. Situated off I-35 and FM 306, the community offers easy freeway access and is close to local employers, medical facilities, high-end retail, casual and fine dining, and entertainment options. The pet-friendly apartments are within close proximity to Resolute Health and Titan Industrial Park as well as Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Texas State University, and local area hiking and biking trails. The Retreat at Creekside is 35 minutes north of downtown San Antonio, making for an easy commute, and a little more than an hour south of downtown Austin.

Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms and feature 722 to 1,440 square feet of living space. Designer interior touches include granite countertops with under mount sinks, stainless steel appliance packages, upgraded Moen bath and kitchen fixtures, 8-foot entryway doors, oversized garden tubs, upgraded showers, soaring nine or ten-foot ceilings on the third floor, private balconies or patios, and both attached and detached garage parking options.

The Retreat at Creekside offers a wide array of amenities, including a resort-style pool with cabanas; outdoor entertainment areas with park-like courtyard and multiple grilling and gathering places; state-of-the-art fitness center with On-Demand spin/yoga/Pilates room; resident clubhouse with cyber lounge; an off-leash, gated dual dog park area for both large and small dogs as well as an air conditioned dog spa; complimentary Wi-Fi in the clubhouse, pool and courtyard; and car charging stations. The community is zoned to the acclaimed Comal Independent School District.

"We are pleased to be building our first development in New Braunfels, which is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States," said Ricardo Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Orion Group. "The I-35 Corridor between Austin and San Antonio is experiencing vigorous growth, and we are happy to be able to offer a high-quality rental option for both professionals, as well as families with children, in this thriving master-planned development."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

