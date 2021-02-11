Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage Los Prados Apartments

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage Los Prados Apartments, a 264-unit affordable apartment community located in North Houston. The firm continues to expand its property management portfolio in the Houston Market.

Located at 125 Dyna Drive, Los Prados is easily accessible to I-45, Beltway 8, The Hardy Toll Road and public transportation for easy commuting as well as convenient to George Bush Intercontinental Airport and local area retail, dining and entertainment options.

Los Prados Apartments Los Prados pool area

Owned by GenWealth Capital Group, the apartment community features one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 538 to 1,054 square feet. Features include fully equipped, updated kitchens with tile backsplashes and black appliances, wood-style flooring, window coverings, balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and extra storage space.

Los Prados offers amenities including a pool, playground, clubhouse with media room, laundry facilities, afterschool program, and copy & fax service.

"We selected Allied Orion Group to manage Los Prados because of their stellar reputation and wealth of experience managing communities in Houston," said Juan Vargas, Founder and Managing Partner of GenWealth Capital Group. "We are pleased to be partnering with GenWealth Capital Group for our first property management opportunity and look forward to nurturing and expanding our relationship," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

Contact:

Carrie Saks

713-622-5844

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Orion Group

Related Links

http://www.allied-orion.com

