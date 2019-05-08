Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage Smart Living at Telephone Road

HOUSTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage Smart Living at Telephone Road, a 240-unit apartment community located in Southeast Houston. The firm continues to expand its management portfolio across Houston and the nation.

Located at 3852 Telephone Road, the newly built community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes convenient to I-45 and Loop 610. The community offers an easy commute to downtown Houston and the Texas Medical Center, and is close to University of Houston, Texas Southern University and William P. Hobby Airport.

Smart Living at Telephone Road Photo credit: Virtual Leasing Systems Smart Living at Telephone Road. Photo credit: Virtual Leasing Systems

Owned by CCPAF Telephone Road, a joint venture between the Houston Housing Authority and Civicap Partners, Smart Living at Telephone Road offers an array of amenities, such as a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art-fitness center, outdoor entertainment area with barbecue grills, optional garage parking and park access with beautiful views.

Each apartment home features granite-style countertops, energy efficient appliances, garden-style tub, designer two-tone color scheme, 2-inch faux wood blinds, hardwood-style flooring, private patio or balcony, washer/dryer, large walk-in closets and designer lighting packages.

"Taking ownership of Smart Living at Telephone Road was the first endeavor towards our overall goal to provide much needed workforce housing options in core urban locations," said Tom Bacon of Civicap Partners. "We wanted a management company with a wealth of experience in the Houston market. Allied Orion Group was the clear choice due to their expertise and personalized service. We have confidence they will provide the resources necessary to ensure the success of the Telephone community."

"We are proud to have been named as the management company for Civicap Partners' first deal and to forge a new management partnership," said Kirk Tate, ADVISORY Board Member of Allied Orion Group. "We look forward to working together on many future deals to come."

Allied Orion Group is a full-service multifamily management, investment and development firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 13,000 multi-family units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.1 billion, and has a growing portfolio of just under 25,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, call 713-622-5844 or visit www.allied-orion.com.

Civicap Partners was formed in 2018 to invest in middle income and affordable multifamily housing within urban core markets in the southern United States. Civicap seeks to align long-term capital with long-term investment in stable and growing communities, both through the acquisition and preservation of existing communities and in partnering with innovative developers to deliver new high-quality apartment communities.

Contact: Carrie Saks

713-622-5844

214150@email4pr.com

SOURCE Allied Orion Group

Related Links

http://www.allied-orion.com

