Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage The Heights at 2121

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected to manage The Heights at 2121, a 504-unit apartment community located minutes from Houston's historic Heights neighborhood. The firm continues to expand its management portfolio across Houston and the nation.

The Heights at 2121 Pool Area The Heights at 2121

Located at 2100 Tannehill Drive in North Houston, the inner-loop community offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes convenient to I-10, the 610 Loop, Highway 290, I-45 and public transportation. The community offers an easy commute to downtown Houston, the Galleria area and the Energy Corridor, and is close to major employers, upscale shopping, a multitude of gourmet and casual dining options, local parks and a variety of outdoor recreation activities.

Owned by Arel Capital, The Heights at 2121 currently offers an array of amenities, such as four resort-style pools, 24-hour fitness center, picnic areas, leash-free Pet Park, and valet trash. In addition to existing amenities, Arel Capital plans to add an upscale, 4,000 square foot leasing center combined with a newly renovated state-of-the-art fitness center and resident lounge. All four pools, picnic areas and Pet Park are slated for significant upgrades in 2019. The Pet Park will be one of the largest private Pet Parks in the city of Houston, and the new amenity package will set the bar at a new level for the industry.

Each newly updated apartment home features upgraded cabinetry, granite-style countertops, hardwood-style flooring, plush carpeting, brushed nickel hardware, built-in bookshelves, designer lighting, private patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets.

"We are pleased to add another Houston Heights community to our portfolio and to continue our management partnership with Arel Capital," said Kirk Tate, Principal of Allied Orion Group. "This is our fourth Houston community and thirteenth nationwide community we are managing for Arel Capital, and we are fully committed to the ongoing success of the communities we have been entrusted to operate."

Allied Orion Group is a full-service multifamily management, investment and development firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 13,000 multi-family units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.1 billion, and has a growing portfolio of just under 25,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, call 713-622-5844 or visit www.allied-orion.com.

