Allied Orion Group Selected to Manage and Serve as General Contractor for Territory at Greenhouse

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected to both manage and serve as general contractor for Territory at Greenhouse Apartments, a 288-unit, luxury community in Katy, Texas. The firm has broken ground on the Class A community which is slated to open in February of 2020 and begin pre-leasing in the Fall of 2019.

Territory at Greenhouse

Located at 2500 Greenhouse Road, Territory at Greenhouse is owned by Dhanani Private Equity Group and will offer one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options. Each apartment home features granite countertops and subway tile in both the kitchens and bathrooms, stainless-steel appliance packages, elegant lighting fixtures, brushed nickel hardware, plush carpeting, washed oak vinyl plank flooring, garden tubs, private balconies and other designer accents. Community amenities include personal concierge services/errand runner, a resort-style pool and courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, fitness on demand, outdoor movie amphitheater, clubhouse, resident lounge, business center, leash-free dog park and dog wash station.

Situated near I-10, Territory at Greenhouse offers easy commuting access to the nearby Houston Energy Corridor, downtown Houston and the Houston Galleria area. The community is near Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and Cullen Park, as well as a multitude of dining, retail and entertainment options -- including LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch, City Centre, and Katy Mills Mall. Zoned to Katy Independent School District, residents with school-age children will be within close proximity to the local elementary, middle and high school.

"I selected Allied Orion Group to both build and manage Territory at Greenhouse because I was very impressed by several of their projects in the Houston area as well as their highly professional, helpful team," said Nick Dhanani, owner of Dhanani Private Equity Group. "Most importantly, their corporate headquarters is right across the street from the project site, which makes it easy for them to showcase their capabilities."

"This is our first project with Dhanani Private Equity Group, and we look forward to building a long-term partnership and working together on future projects," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

