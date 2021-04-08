Allied Orion Group Selected to Manage Sutter Ranch Apartments by GenWealth Capital Group

HOUSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected by GenWealth Capital Group to manage Sutter Ranch Apartments, a 288-unit apartment community located in Northwest Houston. The firm continues to expand its rapidly growing property management portfolio in the Houston market with its second management deal with GenWealth Capital Group.

Located at 10445 Greens Crossing Blvd in the Fallbrook area of Northwest Houston, Sutter Ranch offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 645 to 1,326 square feet. Features include fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, wood-style and tile flooring, private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans.

The pet-friendly community provides residents with a variety of amenities, such as a pool, playground, business center, fitness center, on-site laundry facilities and soccer field. Sutter Ranch is easily accessible to I-45, Beltway 8, The Hardy Toll Road and Highway 249 as well public transportation for easy commuting. The community is close to George Bush Intercontinental Airport and local area nature trails, parks, retail, dining and entertainment options.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to further develop our partnership and relationship with GenWealth Capital Group as we continue to expand our management presence in the Houston market" said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

