Allied Orion Group Welcomes Loyal Proffitt as New President

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group welcomes Loyal Proffitt as President of the company's property management operations. Loyal will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of a property management portfolio of approximately 23,000 apartment homes nationwide; supervising personnel; implementing policies and procedures; and ensuring that the goals and objectives of the firm's investors, clients and business partners are satisfied.

Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group

Loyal brings more than 30 years of multifamily leadership and management experience to Allied Orion Group. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, he was the President at The Related Group (TRG Management) in South Florida and the Chief Operating Officer at US Residential--overseeing portfolios of 14,000 and 44,000 units, respectively.

Loyal graduated from Abilene Christian University with a BBA degree in Accounting. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas (AAGD) and the San Antonio Apartment Association (SAAA).

"We brought in Loyal to enhance the institutional quality, knowledge and experience of our operations as we pursue our commitment to exceed our clients' expectations by providing a level of service that is second to none," said Ricardo Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Orion Group. "We are excited to have Loyal at the helm of our property management operations as we continue to expand our management portfolio across the country."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

Contact: Carrie Saks

713-622-5844

218926@email4pr.com

SOURCE Allied Orion Group