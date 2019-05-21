Allied Orion Group's Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Rivas Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist for the Gulf Coast Area

HOUSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group's Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Rivas was recently named by Ernst & Young LLP as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Gulf Coast Area.

Ricardo Rivas, CEO of Allied Orion Group

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Rivas was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 21, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition.

"I am so honored to be among the finalists for this prestigious award and to be considered an innovative leader in both my business and community," said Rivas.



About Allied Orion Group

Allied Orion Group is a full-service multifamily management, investment and development firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multi-family units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.1 billion, and has a growing portfolio of just under 25,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy.



