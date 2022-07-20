Allied Orion Selected to Manage Axio, The Fredd, Villas De Santa Fe and The Summit Apartment Communities in San Antonio

Firm Adds Another 1,130 Units to its Growing Portfolio in the San Antonio Market

HOUSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected by One Real Estate Investment (OREI) to manage Axio, The Fredd, Villas De Santa Fe, and The Summit apartment communities in San Antonio, Texas, adding another 1,130 units to its expanding portfolio in the San Antonio market.

The Fredd pool area Axio Apartments

Centrally located at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive in the Medical Center, Axio offers newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom homes and three-bedroom townhomes with attached garages. Amenities include two pools, 24-hour fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, dog park, picnic, and grilling areas as well as an afterschool program.

The Fredd, located at 9109 Dartbrook Drive in the heart of the Medical Center and across the street from USAA headquarters, is a townhome community featuring one- two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with large private patios. Amenities include pool with grilling areas, basketball courts, playground, dog park, clubhouse with fitness center and coffee/tea bar, as well as an on-site laundry facility.

Villas De Santa Fe offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Medical Center. Situated at 3601 Magic Drive, the community offers residents a variety of amenities such as a clubhouse with fully equipped business center, pool, sports court with outdoor gaming area, two on-site laundry facilities, and a dog park. In addition, there is an afterschool program available to residents.

Located at 1955 Larkspur in Castle Hills near major area employers and Alon Town Center, The Summit offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments convenient to 1-10. Community amenities include a clubhouse with gaming area, fitness center, yoga room, two pools, picnic area with grilling space, walking track, playground, and dog park.

"We selected Allied Orion Group to manage these four communities in San Antonio due to our successful, ongoing management partnership as well as their proven track record and expertise in the San Antonio market," said Brad Schwartzmann, Vice President of Asset Management for OREI.

"We are now managing approximately 4,310 units across 17 communities for OREI in multiple markets throughout Texas, North Carolina, and Louisiana," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. "We look forward to continuing to build and expand our management partnership with OREI across the country."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 18,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 27,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

Contact:

Carrie Saks

[email protected]

713-622-5844

SOURCE Allied Orion Group