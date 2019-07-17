Allied Orion Selected to Manage Park at Estancia and Park at Crystal Falls

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected to manage Park at Estancia in Austin and Park at Crystal Falls in Leander, TX, adding nearly 800 newly constructed, Class A units to its expanding portfolio in the Austin Metropolitan Area.

The beautiful pool area at the Park at Crystal Falls Park at Estancia Clubroom

Located at 820 Camino Vaquero Parkway near I-35 in Austin, Park at Estancia is a new luxury community located within the master-planned Estancia Hill Country development that offers residents an easy commute to downtown Austin and around the city. A variety of 23 floor plan options are available, ranging from one to three bedrooms and approximately 656 to 1,424 square feet of living space. Apartment features include: Hill Country views, wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, designer backsplashes, 42-inch hardwood kitchen cabinets, EnergyStar stainless steel appliances, undermount single-bowl stainless steel sinks, under-cabinet kitchen lighting, full-size washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures, high-speed internet, built in USB outlets, as well as private yards in select units.

Park at Estancia offers a multitude of amenities, including an ultra-modern fitness center with Peloton bikes, indoor yoga studio, resort-style swimming pool with a plaza and fireside lounge, golf simulator, outdoor grilling areas, electric vehicle charging stations, carports, package lockers, beer garden, leash-free Bark Park, clubhouse with game room, and attached private garages.

Park at Crystal Falls is located at 7740 183A Toll Road in Leander, TX. The new, premier community features one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options, ranging from 576 – 1,446 square feet. Apartments include the following features: granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, chef-inspired kitchen islands, glass tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, modern pendant lighting, washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, high-speed internet, built-in USB outlets and outdoor terraces. Private fenced-in yards, pool views, and attached garages with tandem parking are available in some units.

Residents at Park at Crystal Falls have access to a resort-style pool and lazy river, outdoor kitchen and picnic area, 24-hour fitness center with free weights and cardio theatre, yoga and virtual group fitness studio, modern clubhouse, game room, business lounge, two leash-free Bark Parks, package service, additional private storage space options and carports.

Part at Estancia and Park at Crystal Falls are owned by GenCap Partners, Inc. "We are very excited to embark on our management partnership with GenCap Partners, Inc," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. "These are great communities, and we look forward to deepening our presence in the Austin Market as we continue to expand our portfolio throughout Texas."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

Contact:

Carrie Saks

218278@email4pr.com

713-622-5844

SOURCE Allied Orion Group

Related Links

https://www.allied-orion.com

