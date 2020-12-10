Allied Orion Selected to Manage Three Military & Corporate Housing Communities for the Accend Companies

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected to manage three off-base military and corporate housing communities for The Accend Companies: M South in Tampa, Florida; The Flats at Big Tex in San Antonio, Texas; and The Watermark in Norfolk, Virginia--adding more than 800 units to its growing nationwide portfolio.

M South in Tampa The Flats at Big Tex in San Antonio

Located at 5110 S. Manhattan Avenue in Tampa, Florida, M South is 15 minutes from MacDill Air Force Base. The pet-friendly community offers a variety of both furnished and unfurnished floor plan options, ranging from one to three-bedrooms. Apartments feature open kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, designer backsplashes, granite countertops, and both light and dark cabinetry choices. Additional features include 9-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, in-home washer/dryer, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets. M South offers a multitude of amenities, including a resort-style pool with private cabanas, outdoor bar and demonstration kitchen, Bark Park and washing station, social club room with billiard table and TVs, Bocce Court, fire pit area, business center and a car wash/cleaning station.

The Flats at Big Tex is located at 423 Blue Star in San Antonio, Texas with direct access to the Riverwalk and within close proximity to Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base. The pet-friendly community offers studios, one and two-bedroom fully furnished and unfurnished apartments as well as townhomes with attached direct access garages. Each apartment home features large kitchens with islands, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, light or dark cabinetry, polished concrete and wood-plank floors, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, stacked in-home washer/dryer and contemporary lighting fixtures.

Amenities include two Bark Parks, cardio room and flex studio with complimentary fitness classes, a resort-style pool, business center, gaming tables, on-site café, media lounge, bike storage and repair stations, parking garage, and social lounge with view of the downtown skyline.

Located at 7221 Newport Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia, The Watermark is within minutes from Norfolk Naval Station. The pet-friendly community offers furnished and unfurnished one, two and three-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, in-home stacked washer/dryer and patios/balconies.

Amenities include a salt-water pool, cabana with fireplace, outdoor kitchen and grills, fitness center, business center, coffee bar and community clubhouse.

"We are very excited about our new partnership with The Accend Companies," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. "We are particularly proud to be managing these three communities that are in total alignment with the mission of The Accend Companies and cater to those that actively serve in the Armed Forces, including military retirees, their respective families, and both military/civilian contractors who often require flexible leasing choices that are very difficult to find."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 24,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

Accend serves a niche sector of the multifamily commercial real estate market. It's primary business focus is on serving the needs of owners, investors, and residents of multifamily housing proximate to strategic US military and government installations. Accend does so by providing quality housing alternatives, both furnished and unfurnished with short- and long-term leasing options, to government employees, uniformed military personnel, their families, and the contractors who support their mission. Secondarily, yet in conjunction with its primary focus, Accend also provides the same quality, class A multifamily housing alternatives/options to both individual and corporate conventional market rate tenants. Accend has no competitor with a similar degree of focus and specialization for this type combined off-base military/government and conventional housing. For more information, please visit https://www.accend.us.

