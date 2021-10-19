Allied Orion Selected to Manage Wellstone at Bridgeport in Lakewood, Washington for The Accend Companies

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected to manage Wellstone at Bridgeport--an off-base, military and executive housing community in Lakewood, Washington--for The Accend Companies, adding 208 units to its growing nationwide portfolio and expanding its footprint to the Pacific Northwest Region.

Wellstone at Bridgeport Wellstone at Bridgeport

Located at 12535 Bridgeport Way, SW, Wellstone at Bridgeport is close to McChord AFB, Camp Murray Washington and Fort Lewis. The pet-friendly community offers affordable luxury housing options that cater to the unique needs of military service members and executives, including flexible leasing terms ranging from one month to 15 months as well as shared living options with separate leases.

Wellstone at Bridgeport offers one- and two-bedroom unfurnished, partially furnished, or fully furnished options with in-unit amenities such as memory foam mattresses, 55-inch flatscreen smart TVs, upscale furniture, kitchen housewares, and linens.

Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, community lounge, resort-style heated swimming pool, playground, picnic and grilling area, bike storage and reservable garages and carports.

Apartments feature open kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, USB charging ports, 9-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, plush carpeting in bedrooms, in-home washer/dryer, private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, and a view of Mt. Rainer and lush greenery from some units.

"We are very pleased to continue to grow our partnership with The Accend Companies," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. "We are particularly excited to expand our management portfolio into the Pacific Northwest region and cater to the those who actively serve or have served in our Armed Forces, and military/civilian executives who often require flexible leasing choices that are challenging to find."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 24,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

Contact:

Carrie Saks

[email protected]

713-622-5844

SOURCE Allied Orion Group

Related Links

http://www.allied-orion.com.

