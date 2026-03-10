Allied Steel Buildings Formalizes Mission-Critical Project Team Amid Nationwide Data Center Expansion

News provided byAllied Steel Buildings Inc.
MCGREGOR, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As data center development accelerates across the United States, Allied Steel Buildings has formally established a dedicated Mission-Critical Project Team, Led by Chris Rucker and Danny Czaplinski, to support the rising volume and complexity of high-performance infrastructure projects nationwide.
While the team is newly formalized, Allied has been consistently executing mission-critical projects across Texas and other U.S. markets. Active project sites currently include Indiana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, and additional strategic regions. The creation of a dedicated team reflects sustained demand and the company's commitment to scaling its resources with focus and precision.
As Central Texas continues to emerge as one of the nation's fastest-growing data center corridors, Allied's McGregor manufacturing facility positions the company at the center of both regional and national expansion. The new Mission-Critical Project Team will concentrate exclusively on complex, high-resource projects such as data centers and other facilities requiring advanced structural coordination with EPCs, A&E or CSA design teams, General Contractors, developers, end users, and hyperscale operators.
Engineering Flexibility Meets Speed-to-Market
Mission-critical facilities require structural systems that extend beyond conventional building programs. Large clear spans, elevated equipment platforms, hanging mechanical loads, integrated pipe rack systems, phased expansions, and compressed delivery timelines demand adaptive engineering and procurement strategies.
Allied's Mission-Critical Project Team is structured to address these challenges through:
- Early-stage design and BIM collaboration with EPC and architectural teams
- Blended structural solutions integrating pre-engineered, conventional, and hybrid systems
- Procurement flexibility leveraging domestic fabrication and global sourcing
- Real-time material strategy adjustments based on supply chain conditions
- Phased production sequencing aligned to energized turnover schedules
The company's robotics-enabled manufacturing facility in McGregor enhances fabrication precision, production speed, and quality control, critical factors in mission-critical construction environments where schedule certainty is paramount.
Executing at Scale. Nationwide.
Allied's mission-critical portfolio spans multiple active U.S. deployments. Projects currently underway in Indiana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, and other regions demonstrate the company's ability to support distributed, multi-state development strategies.
Many mission-critical clients operate on national rollout models, requiring structural consistency across varying jurisdictions and site conditions. Allied's engineering adaptability and procurement intelligence allow the company to maintain alignment across these deployments while adjusting to localized code requirements and infrastructure constraints.
The formation of the Mission-Critical Project Team ensures that these projects receive dedicated oversight, technical focus, and resource alignment as demand continues to expand.
Domestic Manufacturing Advantage
As reshoring initiatives and U.S.-based infrastructure investment accelerate, Allied's domestic production capabilities provide developers and contractors with a streamlined supply chain alternative.
With more than 200 team members globally and fabrication support from operations in Spain, Allied combines international reach with localized execution. This structure allows the company to maintain procurement agility while prioritizing U.S.-based production, a critical factor for clients seeking speed-to-market and reduced supply chain risk.
Strategic Positioning in a High-Growth Sector
"Demand for mission-critical infrastructure is no longer regional, it is national," said Michael Lassner, CEO of Allied Steel Buildings.
"We have been executing these projects across multiple states for some time. The formal launch of our Mission-Critical Project Team reflects the scale and consistency of that demand. These facilities require more than steel, they require engineering adaptability, procurement intelligence, and speed. Our mission has always been to put the client first. In this sector, that means being flexible, collaborative, and structured to support aggressive deployment schedules nationwide."
Designed for Complexity
Mission-critical facilities require structural systems capable of supporting:
- Building supported mechanical equipment
- Multi-level equipment platforms
- Generator yard integration
- High-density interior MEP coordination
- Tight deflection tolerances
- Expansion-ready master planning
Allied's ability to engineer custom structural frameworks, rather than rely solely on standardized systems, enables adaptability across diverse markets and evolving site requirements.
Built for Scale
The Mission-Critical Project Team operates within Allied's broader global structure, leveraging:
- Robotics-driven fabrication in Texas
- International manufacturing capabilities
- Integrated procurement strategy
- Coordinated project management across complex timelines
This formalized initiative strengthens Allied's ability to support both high-volume, multi-state deployments and highly customized, technically demanding facilities.
About Allied Steel Buildings
Allied Steel Buildings is a global steel solutions provider specializing in the design, engineering, and fabrication of pre-engineered, conventional, and hybrid steel structures. With manufacturing operations in McGregor, Texas, and Spain, Allied serves developers, contractors, and multinational clients across industrial, commercial, energy, and mission-critical sectors. The company's robotics-enabled production facility and client-first approach position it to deliver speed, flexibility, and engineering precision in demanding construction environments.
Notable projects include Form Energy's 630,000 SF + 120,000 SQ FT Mezzanine Form Factory 1 (3,750 tons of PEMB and structural steel), the SoFi Center for TGL Golf league (1,386 tons engineered in five weeks), and Navistar's 1,000,024 SF San Antonio manufacturing facility (6,000+ tons of PEMB and structural steel).
