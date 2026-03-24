Allied Steel Buildings Strengthens Position in Central Texas Aerospace & Defense Market

Strategic leadership engagement and manufacturing presence reinforce Allied's role in one of America's fastest-growing aerospace and aviation corridors

MCGREGOR, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Central Texas continues its rapid expansion as a national hub for aerospace and defense innovation, Allied Steel Buildings is reinforcing its position as a structural steel partner of choice for advanced manufacturing, aerospace, aviation, and mission-critical infrastructure projects across the region.

Allied Steel Buildings’ advanced manufacturing facility in McGregor, Texas, where robotics-enabled production, custom engineering, and American manufacturing come together to deliver steel building systems across the United States.

With its advanced manufacturing facility in McGregor, Texas and a global team exceeding 200 professionals, Allied is strategically positioned within the Greater Waco corridor, home to more than 40 aviation and aviation-related companies engaged in aircraft and aerospace manufacturing, component production, engineering, research, and advanced materials.

Allied works with many of the most respected aerospace and aviation organizations under strict non-disclosure agreements, supporting highly specialized projects that demand engineering flexibility, speed-to-market, and precision execution.

"Central Texas is evolving into a powerful aerospace and defense ecosystem," said Michael Lassner, CEO of Allied Steel Buildings. "From advanced manufacturing and research facilities to mission-critical infrastructure, the demand for adaptable structural solutions has never been greater. Our proximity, manufacturing capabilities, and engineering agility position us to serve this evolving market at the highest level."

Organizations planning aerospace, aviation, or advanced manufacturing facilities in Central Texas are encouraged to connect with Allied Steel Buildings to explore flexible structural solutions designed for speed, precision, and long-term performance.

Positioned in the Heart of the Corridor

The Greater Waco area sits at the center of a rapidly growing triangle. Formed by Houston, San Antonio and the Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan areas. This "Texas Triangle" is an area experiencing sustained investment in aerospace manufacturing, defense modernization, advanced mobility, and high-technology production.

Allied's McGregor facility integrates robotics automation and advanced fabrication processes, enabling the company to deliver:

Mission-critical industrial infrastructure

High-bay manufacturing structures

Aviation hangars and maintenance facilities

Research and development buildings

Hybrid structural systems for complex engineering environments

The company's ability to blend pre-engineered, conventional, and hybrid steel systems allows it to adapt to unique aerospace design requirements where traditional systems often fall short.

Leadership Commitment to Regional Growth

Demonstrating its long-term commitment to the region, Sergio Plaza, EVP of Business Operations at Allied Steel Buildings, recently joined the Board of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

His appointment reflects Allied's dedication not only to serving the aerospace and defense sector, but to actively contributing to the strategic economic development of the Greater Waco community.

"The growth opportunities within the Greater Waco region for next generation innovation in aerospace and defense are quickly emerging," said Plaza. "The region is uniquely positioned to house and lead collaboration, research and manufacturing. Allied is committed to supporting the infrastructure that powers that growth."

In 2026, Allied is the presenting sponsor for a series of meetings for the Greater Waco Aerospace Alliance, a program initiated by the Waco Chamber of Commerce that brings industry stakeholders in aerospace and aviation together with education and workforce development partners to address opportunities for the region.

Built for Complex, Confidential Projects

Aerospace and defense facilities demand more than standard construction solutions. They require:

Strict schedule control

Coordination with engineering and procurement teams

Structural adaptability for specialized equipment

Domestic manufacturing reliability

Secure execution environments

Operating under strict confidentiality protocols, Allied supports projects where technical precision, supply chain stability, and manufacturing responsiveness are essential.

Supporting the Future of American Manufacturing

As reshoring initiatives and defense modernization efforts accelerate nationwide, Central Texas has emerged as a strategic growth corridor. Allied's domestic manufacturing footprint, automation-driven fabrication, and engineering flexibility position the company to serve the evolving needs of aerospace and defense clients throughout the region and beyond.

Allied Steel Buildings remains focused on delivering steel solutions engineered around maximizing possibilities, not limitations, helping build the next generation of aviation and defense infrastructure in Central Texas.

About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings designs, engineers, and fabricates pre-engineered, conventional steel, and hybrid steel structures for some of the world's most demanding industries. From cutting-edge facilities in Texas and Spain, Allied delivers solutions and timelines competitors cannot match.

Notable projects include Form Energy's 420,000 SF Form Factory 1 (3,750 tons of structural steel), the SoFi Center for TGL Golf league (1,386 tons engineered in five weeks), and Navistar's 1,000,024 SF San Antonio manufacturing facility (6,000+ tons of structural steel).

For more information, visit www.alliedbuildings.com.

For updates, follow Allied Steel Buildings on social media:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4uqEDdO

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4b2OPBA

Media Contact: Company Name: Allied Steel Buildings, Contact Person: Marines Hagemann, Email: [email protected], Website: http://alliedbuildings.com/

SOURCE Allied Steel Buildings Inc.