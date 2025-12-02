Allied Telesis Unveils OneConnect -- A Unified Cloud Platform That Simplifies and Automates Network Management

SAN JOSE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis today unveiled OneConnect, an upcoming cloud-based platform designed to unify and simplify network management across wired, wireless, and WAN infrastructures.

Developed to help organizations streamline operations and accelerate automation, OneConnect will deliver real-time visibility, AI-driven assurance, and seamless orchestration — all managed through a single pane of glass.

Built on a secure, scalable, and multi-tenant cloud architecture, OneConnect will provide enterprise IT teams, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and partners with a comprehensive view of their entire infrastructure through an intuitive cloud interface.

OneConnect is designed to make network control faster, smarter, and more efficient for every organization.

"With OneConnect, Allied Telesis is reimagining network management for the cloud era," said Rahul Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Allied Telesis. "It's not just about connecting devices — it's about giving customers and partners the intelligence, simplicity, and flexibility to run their networks effortlessly. Our AI network assistant acts as a virtual expert available 24/7. It empowers users to save time and effort, allowing them to focus on higher-value tasks and enjoy greater autonomy".

OneConnect's redesigned interface gives customers direct access to detailed network data through a single, unified dashboard. This enables IT teams to quickly monitor performance, identify and resolve issues, and make informed decisions without switching between multiple tools. As a result, customers benefit from faster troubleshooting, improved operational efficiency, and a more streamlined network management experience.

A Preview of the Future of Network Management

OneConnect brings together four key capabilities in one unified platform:

Visibility: Real-time insight into network health, performance, and usage through a unified dashboard.

Real-time insight into network health, performance, and usage through a unified dashboard. Orchestration: Zero-touch provisioning, automated configuration, and intelligent updates that simplify operations and speed up deployment.

Zero-touch provisioning, automated configuration, and intelligent updates that simplify operations and speed up deployment. Assurance & AI: Predictive analytics and network automation to detect issues early and maintain peak performance.

Predictive analytics and network automation to detect issues early and maintain peak performance. Application Integration: Open APIs, RADIUS, and SNMP support, enabling integrations with partner ecosystems and third-party tools— extending visibility with complementary applications and across endpoints, IoT, and connected devices.

Simplifying Operations and Empowering Partners

OneConnect is built to deliver measurable advantages for both end users and partners:

For End Users:

Unified cloud-based management that simplifies daily network operations

Faster deployment through zero-touch onboarding and automation

Continuous innovation through seamless cloud updates

Improved efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO)

For Partners and MSPs:

Multi-tenant architecture to manage multiple customer environments from a single interface

Easier customer onboarding and scalable service expansion

Opportunities to build new recurring revenue streams through managed cloud offerings

Simple and Flexible Licensing for All

OneConnect will introduce a simple, subscription-based licensing model designed for transparency and ease of use.

Customers and partners alike benefit from uniform pricing and co-term flexibility, allowing mixed device types to be managed under a single contract renewal cycle.

This approach removes complexity, shortens procurement times, and ensures predictable costs — making OneConnect both scalable and cost-effective for growing networks.

Intelligent Automation with the Built-In AI Network Assistant

At the core of OneConnect is the AI-powered networking assistant designed to make network management smarter and more proactive.

This helps users find configuration answers, automate updates, and troubleshoot performance issues — and will evolve into a fully autonomous agent capable of continuous network optimization.

Secure and Scalable by Design

OneConnect's cloud-native architecture ensures high availability, global scalability and enterprise-grade security.

The platform includes role-based access control (RBAC), tenant isolation, and compliance with GDPR and other international data protection, security and privacy standards — guaranteeing that networks remain secure, compliant, and resilient.

Availability

OneConnect is being introduced to customers and partners through an early access phase that highlights its powerful cloud management and AI-driven capabilities. This marks the first step in a continuous evolution, with enhanced automation, analytics, and orchestration features scheduled for progressive release in the months ahead.

Vista Manager, the company's network management solution, will continue to operate and be fully supported for — giving organizations the flexibility to choose the model that best fits their infrastructure and operational strategy.

About Allied Telesis

For over 35 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. In a world moving toward Smart Cities and the Internet of Things, networks must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges. Allied Telesis award-winning smart technologies, products, and services deliver efficient and secure solutions for people, organizations, and "things," ensuring that our customers enjoy increased value and lower operating costs.

We are committed to providing our customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Our manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and our facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet.

SOURCE Allied Telesis