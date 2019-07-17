Allied Telesis to Host Webinar with Zeus Kerravala Around Mission Critical WiFi Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a leading provider end-to-end networking solutions, today announced its July 24th webinar highlighting the world's first hybrid Wi-Fi solution. This no compromise wireless solution has been engineered to ensure reliable, high-performance Wi-Fi connections everywhere they are needed, resulting in simplified purchasing and support and lower operating costs.

Allied Telesis host and Product Marketing Director, Graham Walker will be joined by Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research, Zeus Kerravala to discuss today's wireless infrastructure needs and how deploying Allied Telesis's multi-channel and single-channel WLAN solutions simultaneously delivers optimized Wi-Fi performance along with advanced network automation and management tools.

To learn more, please register for the webinar today:

Title: No Compromise Wi-Fi Speakers: Graham Walker, Director of Product Marketing at Allied Telesis

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research When: Wednesday, July 24th at 11am PDT Register: https://go.alliedtelesis.com/l/121272/2019-05-09/8nm9qp

Additional Resources

Network World article: When Wi-Fi is mission-critical, a mixed-channel architecture is the best option

Blog: https://www.alliedtelesis.com/blog/no-compromise-wi-fi

Video: https://vimeo.com/340304774?autoplay=1

Zeus Kerravala

Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Zeus carries out research through a mix of end user and channel interviews, surveys of IT buyers, investor interviews as well as briefings from the IT vendor community. This gives Zeus a 360-degree view of the technologies he covers from buyers of technology, investors, resellers and manufacturers.

About Allied Telesis

Allied Telesis is a global leader end-to-end networking solutions for enterprise, government, education and critical infrastructure customers. Its solution portfolio delivers customized, state-of-the-art connectivity and networking solutions at the edge, empowering innovation, improving process agility and helping build a competitive advantage for customers globally.

With over 30 years' experience, 1,600 employees and 100k installations in over 60 countries, Allied Telesis is committed to providing customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Allied Telesis is recognized for innovating the way in which services and applications are delivered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs.

For more information, please visit www.alliedtelesis.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

