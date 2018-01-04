Allied Van Lines: 50th Annual Magnet States Report - Florida and Arizona Hold the Top Spot

"Florida and Arizona are traditional retirement states and have always been strong contenders for this list," said Lesli Bertoli, general manager and vice president of Allied Van Lines. "For the second year in a row, both Florida and Arizona were able hold their top-spot positions amongst the other states."

Arizona was the second most magnetic state with 1,659 net inbound moves in 2017, and North Carolina came in third with 1,200 net inbound moves.

Rounding out the top five magnetic states in 2017 are South Carolina (13th in 2016) and Texas (3rd in 2016).

Biggest Movers in 2017

California continues to dominate as the Most Mobile State, with 13,220 moves conducted by Allied Van Lines that featured California as the departure or destination state.

Increasing Attraction

Some of the biggest movers on the list are Iowa (up 9 spots from number 33rd to 24th place), Indiana (up 7 spots from number 25th to 18th) and Missouri (up 8 spots from 38th place to 30th place).

Outbound States

Allied's 2017 Magnet States data shows California as the state with the greatest net outbound moves, with 2,718 moves out of state. Illinois (who moved up one spot from the bottom of the list) takes its place as the #2 most outbound state (3,529 outbound moves), followed by Pennsylvania (769 net outbound moves) and New Jersey (623 net outbound moves). Rounding out the bottom 5 is Michigan (550 net outbound moves).

Canadians on the Move

In 2017, more Americans crossed the border, nearly doubling the net inbound moves from 35 to 65 to British Columbia, making it the most attractive Canadian province for U.S. relocation.

To learn more about Allied's annual Magnet State Reporting, please visit https://www.allied.com/moving-resources/relocation-guides/2017-magnet-report.

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, Allied Van Lines celebrates 90 years, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers and governments around the world. Allied is recognized as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for 2018 by Women's Choice Awards and 2017 International Moving Company of the Year by the Forum for Expatriate Management. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

About SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.

SIRVA is a leading partner for corporations to outsource their mobility needs, relocating and moving their executives and staff globally. SIRVA offers an extensive portfolio of mobility services across approximately 204 countries and territories providing an end-to-end solution to deliver an enhanced mobility experience and program control and security for customers.

SIRVA has a portfolio of well-known and recognizable brands including Allied, northAmerican, SMARTBOX, and Allied Pickfords. For more information please visit www.sirva.com.

State Outbound Inbound Net Change 2016 Rank 2017 Rank Rank Change FL 5263 7003 1740 1 1 0 AZ 1598 3257 1659 2 2 0 NC 1932 3132 1200 3 3 0 SC 1200 1915 715 5 4 1 TX 4047 4642 595 4 5 -1 TN 1201 1633 432 6 6 0 GA 1650 2015 365 8 7 1 CO 2199 2550 351 11 8 3 ID 413 703 290 9 9 0 OR 1208 1494 286 7 10 -3 AR 132 415 283 13 11 2 NV 919 1161 242 12 12 0 VA 1739 1926 187 10 13 -3 MT 241 393 152 15 14 1 WI 813 923 110 21 15 6 UT 650 750 100 16 16 0 VT 98 188 90 18 17 1 IN 840 915 75 25 18 7 NE 229 291 62 17 19 -2 DC 192 253 61 22 20 2 MS 223 277 54 19 21 -2 NM 481 514 33 23 22 1 SD 137 170 33 28 23 5 IA 476 504 28 33 24 9 WY 137 163 26 20 25 -5 DE 305 315 10 26 26 0 LA 450 449 -1 29 27 2 AL 734 731 -3 24 28 -4 RI 203 193 -10 27 29 -2 MO 939 909 -30 38 30 8 ME 448 416 -32 31 31 0 MA 1225 1151 -74 30 32 -2 NH 439 345 -94 36 33 3 ND 215 117 -98 32 34 -2 OK 614 510 -104 39 35 4 OH 1617 1500 -117 37 36 1 KS 609 452 -157 34 37 -3 KY 720 538 -182 35 38 -3 WV 448 214 -234 40 39 1 MD 1172 927 -245 43 40 3 MN 1126 828 -298 42 41 1 WA 2337 2030 -307 14 42 -28 CT 951 589 -362 41 43 -2 NY 2230 1736 -494 46 44 2 MI 1845 1295 -550 45 45 0 NJ 1617 994 -623 44 46 -2 PA 2417 1648 -769 47 47 0 IL 3529 1698 -1831 48 48 0 CA 7969 5251 -2718 49 49 0



























Province Outbound Inbound Net Change 2016 Rank 2017 Rank Rank Change SK 9 5 -4 5 10 5 NF 3 5 2 6 9 3 PE 0 2 2 7 8 1 ON 358 364 6 10 7 -3 NB 8 15 7 8 6 -2 MB 9 19 10 4 5 1 QC 89 101 12 9 4 -5 NS 11 29 18 2 3 1 AB 65 101 36 3 2 -1 BC 102 167 65 1 1 0

Note: Data reflects interstate moves within the U.S. (with the exception of Hawaii) and cross-border moves between the U.S. and Canada.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-van-lines-50th-annual-magnet-states-report--florida-and-arizona-hold-the-top-spot-300578015.html

SOURCE Allied Van Lines

