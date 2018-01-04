Allied Van Lines: 50th Annual Magnet States Report - Florida and Arizona Hold the Top Spot

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Florida and Arizona continue to hold the top two spots in the annual Allied Van Lines Magnet States Report. 

The annual report uses internal data to track U.S. and cross-border migration patterns with Canada, and found that Florida's net relocation gains of 1,740 keeps it in the leader position from last year.  This net gain is calculated by the difference between inbound moves and outbound moves performed by Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies. 

"Florida and Arizona are traditional retirement states and have always been strong contenders for this list," said Lesli Bertoli, general manager and vice president of Allied Van Lines.  "For the second year in a row, both Florida and Arizona were able hold their top-spot positions amongst the other states."

Arizona was the second most magnetic state with 1,659 net inbound moves in 2017, and North Carolina came in third with 1,200 net inbound moves.

Rounding out the top five magnetic states in 2017 are South Carolina (13th in 2016) and Texas (3rd in 2016).

Biggest Movers in 2017

California continues to dominate as the Most Mobile State, with 13,220 moves conducted by Allied Van Lines that featured California as the departure or destination state. 

Increasing Attraction

Some of the biggest movers on the list are Iowa (up 9 spots from number 33rd to 24th place), Indiana (up 7 spots from number 25th to 18th) and Missouri (up 8 spots from 38th place to 30th place).

Outbound States

Allied's 2017 Magnet States data shows California as the state with the greatest net outbound moves, with 2,718 moves out of state.  Illinois (who moved up one spot from the bottom of the list) takes its place as the #2 most outbound state (3,529 outbound moves), followed by Pennsylvania (769 net outbound moves) and New Jersey (623 net outbound moves).  Rounding out the bottom 5 is Michigan (550 net outbound moves).

Canadians on the Move

In 2017, more Americans crossed the border, nearly doubling the net inbound moves from 35 to 65 to British Columbia, making it the most attractive Canadian province for U.S. relocation. 

To learn more about Allied's annual Magnet State Reporting, please visit https://www.allied.com/moving-resources/relocation-guides/2017-magnet-report.

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, Allied Van Lines celebrates 90 years, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers and governments around the world. Allied is recognized as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for 2018 by Women's Choice Awards and 2017 International Moving Company of the Year by the Forum for Expatriate Management.  For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

About SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.

SIRVA is a leading partner for corporations to outsource their mobility needs, relocating and moving their executives and staff globally. SIRVA offers an extensive portfolio of mobility services across approximately 204 countries and territories providing an end-to-end solution to deliver an enhanced mobility experience and program control and security for customers.

SIRVA has a portfolio of well-known and recognizable brands including Allied, northAmerican, SMARTBOX, and Allied Pickfords. For more information please visit www.sirva.com.

State

Outbound

Inbound

Net Change

2016 Rank

2017 Rank

Rank Change

FL

5263

7003

1740

1

1

0

AZ

1598

3257

1659

2

2

0

NC

1932

3132

1200

3

3

0

SC

1200

1915

715

5

4

1

TX

4047

4642

595

4

5

-1

TN

1201

1633

432

6

6

0

GA

1650

2015

365

8

7

1

CO

2199

2550

351

11

8

3

ID

413

703

290

9

9

0

OR

1208

1494

286

7

10

-3

AR

132

415

283

13

11

2

NV

919

1161

242

12

12

0

VA

1739

1926

187

10

13

-3

MT

241

393

152

15

14

1

WI

813

923

110

21

15

6

UT

650

750

100

16

16

0

VT

98

188

90

18

17

1

IN

840

915

75

25

18

7

NE

229

291

62

17

19

-2

DC

192

253

61

22

20

2

MS

223

277

54

19

21

-2

NM

481

514

33

23

22

1

SD

137

170

33

28

23

5

IA

476

504

28

33

24

9

WY

137

163

26

20

25

-5

DE

305

315

10

26

26

0

LA

450

449

-1

29

27

2

AL

734

731

-3

24

28

-4

RI

203

193

-10

27

29

-2

MO

939

909

-30

38

30

8

ME

448

416

-32

31

31

0

MA

1225

1151

-74

30

32

-2

NH

439

345

-94

36

33

3

ND

215

117

-98

32

34

-2

OK

614

510

-104

39

35

4

OH

1617

1500

-117

37

36

1

KS

609

452

-157

34

37

-3

KY

720

538

-182

35

38

-3

WV

448

214

-234

40

39

1

MD

1172

927

-245

43

40

3

MN

1126

828

-298

42

41

1

WA

2337

2030

-307

14

42

-28

CT

951

589

-362

41

43

-2

NY

2230

1736

-494

46

44

2

MI

1845

1295

-550

45

45

0

NJ

1617

994

-623

44

46

-2

PA

2417

1648

-769

47

47

0

IL

3529

1698

-1831

48

48

0

CA

7969

5251

-2718

49

49

0














Province

Outbound

Inbound

Net Change

2016 Rank

2017 Rank

Rank Change

SK

9

5

-4

5

10

5

NF

3

5

2

6

9

3

PE

0

2

2

7

8

1

ON

358

364

6

10

7

-3

NB

8

15

7

8

6

-2

MB

9

19

10

4

5

1

QC

89

101

12

9

4

-5

NS

11

29

18

2

3

1

AB

65

101

36

3

2

-1

BC

102

167

65

1

1

0

Note: Data reflects interstate moves within the U.S. (with the exception of Hawaii) and cross-border moves between the U.S. and Canada.

 

