Allied Van Lines: 50th Annual Magnet States Report - Florida and Arizona Hold the Top Spot

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Florida and Arizona continue to hold the top two spots in the annual Allied Van Lines Magnet States Report.
The annual report uses internal data to track U.S. and cross-border migration patterns with Canada, and found that Florida's net relocation gains of 1,740 keeps it in the leader position from last year. This net gain is calculated by the difference between inbound moves and outbound moves performed by Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies.
"Florida and Arizona are traditional retirement states and have always been strong contenders for this list," said Lesli Bertoli, general manager and vice president of Allied Van Lines. "For the second year in a row, both Florida and Arizona were able hold their top-spot positions amongst the other states."
Arizona was the second most magnetic state with 1,659 net inbound moves in 2017, and North Carolina came in third with 1,200 net inbound moves.
Rounding out the top five magnetic states in 2017 are South Carolina (13th in 2016) and Texas (3rd in 2016).
Biggest Movers in 2017
California continues to dominate as the Most Mobile State, with 13,220 moves conducted by Allied Van Lines that featured California as the departure or destination state.
Increasing Attraction
Some of the biggest movers on the list are Iowa (up 9 spots from number 33rd to 24th place), Indiana (up 7 spots from number 25th to 18th) and Missouri (up 8 spots from 38th place to 30th place).
Outbound States
Allied's 2017 Magnet States data shows California as the state with the greatest net outbound moves, with 2,718 moves out of state. Illinois (who moved up one spot from the bottom of the list) takes its place as the #2 most outbound state (3,529 outbound moves), followed by Pennsylvania (769 net outbound moves) and New Jersey (623 net outbound moves). Rounding out the bottom 5 is Michigan (550 net outbound moves).
Canadians on the Move
In 2017, more Americans crossed the border, nearly doubling the net inbound moves from 35 to 65 to British Columbia, making it the most attractive Canadian province for U.S. relocation.
To learn more about Allied's annual Magnet State Reporting, please visit https://www.allied.com/moving-resources/relocation-guides/2017-magnet-report.
|
State
|
Outbound
|
Inbound
|
Net Change
|
2016 Rank
|
2017 Rank
|
Rank Change
|
FL
|
5263
|
7003
|
1740
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
AZ
|
1598
|
3257
|
1659
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
NC
|
1932
|
3132
|
1200
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
SC
|
1200
|
1915
|
715
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
TX
|
4047
|
4642
|
595
|
4
|
5
|
-1
|
TN
|
1201
|
1633
|
432
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
GA
|
1650
|
2015
|
365
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
CO
|
2199
|
2550
|
351
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
ID
|
413
|
703
|
290
|
9
|
9
|
0
|
OR
|
1208
|
1494
|
286
|
7
|
10
|
-3
|
AR
|
132
|
415
|
283
|
13
|
11
|
2
|
NV
|
919
|
1161
|
242
|
12
|
12
|
0
|
VA
|
1739
|
1926
|
187
|
10
|
13
|
-3
|
MT
|
241
|
393
|
152
|
15
|
14
|
1
|
WI
|
813
|
923
|
110
|
21
|
15
|
6
|
UT
|
650
|
750
|
100
|
16
|
16
|
0
|
VT
|
98
|
188
|
90
|
18
|
17
|
1
|
IN
|
840
|
915
|
75
|
25
|
18
|
7
|
NE
|
229
|
291
|
62
|
17
|
19
|
-2
|
DC
|
192
|
253
|
61
|
22
|
20
|
2
|
MS
|
223
|
277
|
54
|
19
|
21
|
-2
|
NM
|
481
|
514
|
33
|
23
|
22
|
1
|
SD
|
137
|
170
|
33
|
28
|
23
|
5
|
IA
|
476
|
504
|
28
|
33
|
24
|
9
|
WY
|
137
|
163
|
26
|
20
|
25
|
-5
|
DE
|
305
|
315
|
10
|
26
|
26
|
0
|
LA
|
450
|
449
|
-1
|
29
|
27
|
2
|
AL
|
734
|
731
|
-3
|
24
|
28
|
-4
|
RI
|
203
|
193
|
-10
|
27
|
29
|
-2
|
MO
|
939
|
909
|
-30
|
38
|
30
|
8
|
ME
|
448
|
416
|
-32
|
31
|
31
|
0
|
MA
|
1225
|
1151
|
-74
|
30
|
32
|
-2
|
NH
|
439
|
345
|
-94
|
36
|
33
|
3
|
ND
|
215
|
117
|
-98
|
32
|
34
|
-2
|
OK
|
614
|
510
|
-104
|
39
|
35
|
4
|
OH
|
1617
|
1500
|
-117
|
37
|
36
|
1
|
KS
|
609
|
452
|
-157
|
34
|
37
|
-3
|
KY
|
720
|
538
|
-182
|
35
|
38
|
-3
|
WV
|
448
|
214
|
-234
|
40
|
39
|
1
|
MD
|
1172
|
927
|
-245
|
43
|
40
|
3
|
MN
|
1126
|
828
|
-298
|
42
|
41
|
1
|
WA
|
2337
|
2030
|
-307
|
14
|
42
|
-28
|
CT
|
951
|
589
|
-362
|
41
|
43
|
-2
|
NY
|
2230
|
1736
|
-494
|
46
|
44
|
2
|
MI
|
1845
|
1295
|
-550
|
45
|
45
|
0
|
NJ
|
1617
|
994
|
-623
|
44
|
46
|
-2
|
PA
|
2417
|
1648
|
-769
|
47
|
47
|
0
|
IL
|
3529
|
1698
|
-1831
|
48
|
48
|
0
|
CA
|
7969
|
5251
|
-2718
|
49
|
49
|
0
|
Province
|
Outbound
|
Inbound
|
Net Change
|
2016 Rank
|
2017 Rank
|
Rank Change
|
SK
|
9
|
5
|
-4
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
NF
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
9
|
3
|
PE
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
ON
|
358
|
364
|
6
|
10
|
7
|
-3
|
NB
|
8
|
15
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
-2
|
MB
|
9
|
19
|
10
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
QC
|
89
|
101
|
12
|
9
|
4
|
-5
|
NS
|
11
|
29
|
18
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
AB
|
65
|
101
|
36
|
3
|
2
|
-1
|
BC
|
102
|
167
|
65
|
1
|
1
|
0
Note: Data reflects interstate moves within the U.S. (with the exception of Hawaii) and cross-border moves between the U.S. and Canada.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-van-lines-50th-annual-magnet-states-report--florida-and-arizona-hold-the-top-spot-300578015.html
