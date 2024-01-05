Allied Van Lines Releases the 2023 US Moving Migration Report Highlighting Key Trends in Interstate Moves

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, a leader in relocation services, released its comprehensive 2023 US Moving Migration Report. This report offers a thorough analysis of interstate moving trends, spotlighting significant shifts and the economic factors driving these changes. Despite a continued decrease in interstate moves, nuanced trends emerge, underlining the complex interplay of economic influences.

The 2023 report shows a continued decline in interstate moves, following a 20% decrease in 2022 compared to 2021, with a further 12% decline in 2023. This trend highlights a shift in migration patterns over the last two years, reflecting a cautious approach in the face of economic uncertainties.

Economic Influences at the Forefront

A central aspect of this year's report is the profound impact of fluctuating mortgage rates. The surge in rates, reaching their highest since 2002, coupled with other economic factors such as skyrocketing home and rental prices, paints a complex picture of the current migration landscape.

The report delves into various economic influences, including mortgage rate fluctuations, rising home and rental prices, inflation, and median home prices.

Migration Trends: States and Cities in Focus

The report identifies South Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida as top inbound states, with cities like Charleston, SC, and Charlotte, NC, leading the way. These areas attract residents with their economic opportunities, affordability, and quality of life. Conversely, states like Illinois and California and cities such as Chicago, IL, and San Diego, CA, top the outbound list, impacted by high living costs and other economic challenges.

Read the Comprehensive Report

Despite challenges, some states and cities remain attractive due to their economic opportunities, affordability, and quality of life. For a more comprehensive understanding of these trends, explore the full report at https://www.allied.com/migration-map

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, Allied Van Lines is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments, and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA BGRS, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

