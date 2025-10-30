ALLIED VAN LINES RECOGNIZES BERGER MOVING & STORAGE AS AGENT OF THE YEAR

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce that Berger Moving & Storage of St. Paul, Minnesota has been named Allied's 2025 Agent of the Year.

Founded in 1910 by Mr. Carl Berger of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Berger Moving & Storage has evolved from a single-location family business into one of Allied Van Lines' largest asset-based agent partners. Now in its second generation of family ownership under the Dircks family, Berger operates 16 full-service locations nationwide. With more than a century of experience, Berger has built its reputation on integrity, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers and partners alike.

This award is presented each year to the Allied agent who has consistently delivered exceptional customer experience while achieving year-over-year growth across all facets of their moving business. To qualify for this prestigious recognition, agents must exhibit outstanding quality and customer satisfaction scores, maintain a superior safety record, and provide excellent contributions to the network in sales and hauling.

This year's well-deserved recipient, Berger Moving & Storage, has excelled across all dimensions of our business, demonstrating year-over-year growth performance in booking, impressive hauling growth in both the peak and non-peak periods, outstanding quality metrics, excellent booking quality scores, exceptional CSA (safety) performance, and recognition for superior cargo claims management.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as Allied Van Lines' 2025 Agent of the Year," said Mike Schneider, President of Berger Moving & Storage. "At Berger, our mission has always been simple—to help every customer have a positive, memorable experience. To us, that means not only the families and businesses we serve, but also our employees, drivers, partners, and the communities we impact. This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to doing what's right for our customers, every time, and doing it safely. We are incredibly proud of our people across the country who bring that mission to life every day through their hard work, integrity, and care."

"Berger Moving & Storage has set the standard for excellence within the Allied family. Their consistent performance, customer-first approach, and commitment to innovation make them an outstanding representative of our brand," said Steve McKenna, Vice President, and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "We're proud to recognize their achievement as Allied's 2025 Agent of the Year."

