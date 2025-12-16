Allied Van Lines Releases 2025 U.S. Migration Report Highlighting Shifts in Interstate Moving Trends

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, a leading long distance moving company, publishes an annual report on U.S. migration. The 2025 U.S. Migration Report highlights interstate trends and identifies the top inbound and outbound states and cities. Overall, interstate moves continue to decline, dropping 3% from 2024 to 2025 after a 7% decrease the previous year.

Key Factors Driving Migration

Rising living costs and high mortgage rates are driving people out of expensive states like California and into smaller, more affordable metro areas. Mid‑sized cities, with lower costs and accessible housing, are especially attractive to first‑time buyers seeking affordability without sacrificing quality of life.

Despite new return‑to‑work policies, many people still work remotely and are relocating for more affordable housing. However, current homeowners are more likely to avoid moving to keep their current mortgage rate.

Top Inbound and Outbound States

The 2025 migration report shows South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, and Florida saw the most movers, with the southern states— especially the Carolinas and Tennessee — leading for the fourth year in a row due to lower living costs.

The top outbound states are Illinois, Michigan, California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, with Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania leading since 2022. Moves from Nevada and Michigan are likely driven by cheaper nearby states.

"We're seeing more families and individuals move away from high‑cost states into mid-sized cities that offer both opportunity and quality of life," said Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager for Allied Van Lines. "At Allied Van Lines, we're proud to help people navigate these transitions, whether they're relocating across the country or simply seeking a community that better fits their needs."

