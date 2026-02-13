ALLIES to Moderate Transatlantic Spotlight with Governor Newsom and Minister-President Rhein at Munich Security Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Local Leaders International (ALLIES) will bring local leadership to the forefront of global security discussions at the Munich Security Conference , with Founder & CEO Ambassador (ret.) Nina Hachigian moderating a spotlight session on the transatlantic relationship on Saturday, February 14 at 5:30PM.

The main program session, "Spotlight on Transatlantic Cooperation from the Bottom-Up," will feature U.S. Governor Gavin Newsom of California and German Minister-President Boris Rhein of Hesse to discuss how state leaders are sustaining transatlantic ties, addressing shared security challenges, and protecting liberties against a backdrop of global instability.

"As ties fray at the national level, local leaders are stepping up to maintain critical international partnerships and to deliver practical solutions on issues from low-cost, renewable energy to economic security," said Ambassador Hachigian. "This conversation will highlight how locally elected leaders are building bridges across the Atlantic and keeping our democracies strong."

The dialogue will bring together leaders from two economic and political powerhouses: California, the world's fourth largest economy, and Hesse, a major European financial hub. ALLIES is convening the panel as part of its mission to connect local leaders worldwide and feature pragmatic and cooperative voices on the global stage.

The Munich Security Conference has convened heads of state, defense leaders, and senior diplomats for more than six decades to address global security issues. The inclusion of city and state leaders in this year's program reflects growing recognition of the increasing role they play in maintaining global stability.

Panel Details

Title: Spotlight on Transatlantic Cooperation from the Bottom-Up

Speakers:

– Governor Gavin Newsom, California, United States

– Minister-President Boris Rhein, Hesse, Germany

Moderator: Ambassador (ret.) Nina Hachigian, Founder & CEO, ALLIES

Venue: Munich Security Conference, Public Square, Munich, Germany

Date/Time: Saturday, February 14, 5:30PM CET

