Mayors on the Frontline: Perspectives on Global Stability at the Munich Security Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As transatlantic ties and international institutions are increasingly tested, mayors have emerged as frontline leaders in sustaining global stability and democratic resilience. A panel of international mayors will convene at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday to examine how cities and city-led diplomacy can power effective governance, international stability, and the protection and renewal of democracy in today's uncertain world.

Hosted by the Alliance for Local Leaders International (ALLIES) , the panel will feature Mayors Vitali Klitschko (Kyiv, Ukraine, in absentia), Rafał Trzaskowski (Warsaw, Poland), and Michelle Wu (Boston, USA), with Ambassador (ret.) Nina Hachigian, Founder & CEO of ALLIES, moderating the discussion.

This conversation will mark the first all-mayor panel at the Munich Security Conference , which for more than six decades has convened heads of state, defense leaders, and senior diplomats to address global security issues.

"Cities are where global pressures are felt first and addressed most directly," said Ambassador Hachigian. "Mayors are dealing every day with the downstream consequences of central government and international policies–conflict, migration, economic disruption, and rising authoritarianism. This is a chance for the global community to understand better the role of local leaders who are on the frontlines as national and international politics are increasingly unstable."

ALLIES is convening the panel as part of its mission to connect local leaders worldwide and feature pragmatic and cooperative voices on the global stage.

The session will take place on Saturday, February 14 at 4:30pm. One hour prior to the session, journalists are invited to a press availability with the mayors and the Ambassador at the stand‑up positions in front of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Panel Details

Title: Conversation on Leadership and Diplomacy with Mayors

Speakers:

– Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv, Ukraine (in absentia)

– Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, Warsaw, Poland

– Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston, USA

Moderator: Ambassador (ret.) Nina Hachigian, Founder & CEO, ALLIES

Venue: Munich Security Conference, Dachgarten II, Munich, Germany

Date/Time: Saturday, February 14, 4:30PM CET

Press Conference Details

Speakers:

– Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, Warsaw, Poland

– Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston, USA

– Ambassador (ret.) Nina Hachigian, ALLIES Founder & CEO

Venue: Munich Security Conference, stand‑up positions in front of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, Munich, Germany

Date/Time: Saturday, February 14, 3:30PM CET

