Allison Holker-Boss Hosts First-Ever Incredible Egg Challenge, Inspiring Tastemakers to Create the Ultimate Easter Celebration

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Incredible Egg Challenge, hosted by "So You Think You Can Dance" all-star, television host, professional dancer and choreographer Allison Holker-Boss, kicks off today, beginning a three-week competition to highlight participating challengers' creativity with eggs. The competition, in partnership with the American Egg Board, will feature the best in baking, cooking, crafting, entertaining and designing — all with eggs — as challengers battle it out for the prized "Golden Egg" and a donation to the hunger-relief charity of their choice.

From creating magnificent desserts and spring-inspired dishes to designing the ultimate Easter décor, three noteworthy tastemakers -- culinary expert Jocelyn Delk Adams, DIY crafting expert Kelly Mindell and home décor star Ashley Rose -- will compete for the best egg creations over the next several weeks before the Easter holiday.

"Easter is the ultimate egg holiday, so I'm thrilled to be partnering on The Incredible Egg Challenge this year," said Allison Holker-Boss. "Eggs have endless possibilities. I love to incorporate them into both my holiday recipes and décor — and I can't wait to see how our challengers bring this special season to life in their own unique ways!"

"America's egg farmers put the eggs in Easter and I can't wait to see what incredible dishes, decor and crafts these creative challengers whip up," added Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "As our challengers know, with eggs, the possibilities are endless and I can't wait to see what they create to celebrate the season!"

Throughout the three weeks of The Incredible Egg Challenge, the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite weekly egg creations and creators. Today, the first week's Marvelous Meringue challenge is live. Beginning March 17, Holker-Boss will challenge participants to create their best egg-forward Holiday Brunch Board. The third and final weekly challenge will launch on March 24 and be focused on decorating. The public can vote for their favorite egg creations by visiting www.IncredibleEgg.org/Challenge.

Culminating on March 30, just prior to Easter, the fan-favorite challenger will be named the winner of The Incredible Egg Challenge and receive the "Golden Egg Grand Prize:" monthly breakfast for a year at a local restaurant of their choosing and a $5,000 donation to the hunger-relief charity organization of their choice.

"We hope everyone is inspired to explore fresh, new ways to celebrate this season by decorating, creating beautiful spring treats, or doing some family-friendly crafts…all with eggs as the inspiration. After all, what's Easter without eggs?" said Metz.

To follow along with the fun and vote for your favorite egg creations, visit www.IncredibleEgg.org/Challenge. Feeling inspired? Share your best Easter designs by tagging @incredibleegg in your creations and using #TheIncredibleEggChallenge.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. The AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

SOURCE American Egg Board

Related Links

http://www.IncredibleEgg.org

