ALLISON L. HERTZ, ESQ., BCS OF KAYE BENDER REMBAUM WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS FROM THE FLORIDA BAR AND THE DAILY BUSINESS REVIEW/LAW.COM/ALM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Property, Probate and Trust Law (RPPTL) Section of The Florida Bar announced that attorney Allison L. Hertz, BCS of Kaye Bender Rembaum has been awarded "The Rising Star Award". It is given to members of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section who demonstrate the potential for future Section leadership through their active participation in Section committees and projects. It may be awarded annually to a member of each of the Real Property and Probate Divisions of the Section who have made significant contributions to the Section.

Ms. Hertz was also named an "Unsung Hero" in the 2023 Florida Legal Awards, presented by The Daily Business Review, Law.com and ALM. This program celebrates excellence, dedication and the remarkable contributions made by the legal minds shaping the legislature in Florida.

"We are thrilled to announce the outstanding accomplishments of one of our own here at Kaye Bender Rembaum", noted Firm Member Jeffrey Rembaum. These prestigious accolades are a testament to Allison's unwavering commitment to excellence in the legal profession, the Firm and our clients. We are proud to have such a talented and passionate advocate on our team. Congratulations to Allison Hertz on these well-deserved awards."

Ms. Hertz currently serves as Co-Chair of the Condominium and Planned Development Committee of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of The Florida Bar. She also recently served as Reporter for the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section's Condominium Law and Policy Life Safety Advisory Task Force addressing issues in light of the Surfside collapse. As corporate counsel, Ms. Hertz assists clients in all aspects of community association law for Kaye Bender Rembaum. She is also a frequent lecturer and leads courses that provide certifications for new board members and continuing education credits for property managers.

Kaye Bender Rembaum is a full-service commercial law firm devoted to the representation of community associations throughout Florida. With offices in Broward, Palm Beach, Orange and Hillsborough counties (Miami-Dade by appointment), the Firm was recently presented with the 2023 Readers' Choice Diamond Award for Legal Services by the Florida Community Association Journal, an award they've received annually since 2015. For more information, visit www.KBRLegal.com, call 954-928-0680 and follow the Firm's YouTube channel at KayeBenderRembaumAttorneys2280.

