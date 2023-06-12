ALLISON L. HERTZ, ESQ., BCS OF KAYE BENDER REMBAUM WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS FROM THE FLORIDA BAR AND THE DAILY BUSINESS REVIEW/LAW.COM/ALM

News provided by

Kaye Bender Rembaum

12 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Property, Probate and Trust Law (RPPTL) Section of The Florida Bar announced that attorney Allison L. Hertz, BCS of Kaye Bender Rembaum has been awarded "The Rising Star Award". It is given to members of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section who demonstrate the potential for future Section leadership through their active participation in Section committees and projects. It may be awarded annually to a member of each of the Real Property and Probate Divisions of the Section who have made significant contributions to the Section.

Ms. Hertz was also named an "Unsung Hero" in the 2023 Florida Legal Awards, presented by The Daily Business Review, Law.com and ALM. This program celebrates excellence, dedication and the remarkable contributions made by the legal minds shaping the legislature in Florida.

"We are thrilled to announce the outstanding accomplishments of one of our own here at Kaye Bender Rembaum", noted Firm Member Jeffrey Rembaum. These prestigious accolades are a testament to Allison's unwavering commitment to excellence in the legal profession, the Firm and our clients. We are proud to have such a talented and passionate advocate on our team. Congratulations to Allison Hertz on these well-deserved awards."

Ms. Hertz currently serves as Co-Chair of the Condominium and Planned Development Committee of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of The Florida Bar. She also recently served as Reporter for the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section's Condominium Law and Policy Life Safety Advisory Task Force addressing issues in light of the Surfside collapse.  As corporate counsel, Ms. Hertz assists clients in all aspects of community association law for Kaye Bender Rembaum. She is also a frequent lecturer and leads courses that provide certifications for new board members and continuing education credits for property managers.

Kaye Bender Rembaum is a full-service commercial law firm devoted to the representation of community associations throughout Florida. With offices in Broward, Palm Beach, Orange and Hillsborough counties (Miami-Dade by appointment), the Firm was recently presented with the 2023 Readers' Choice Diamond Award for Legal Services by the Florida Community Association Journal, an award they've received annually since 2015. For more information, visit www.KBRLegal.com, call 954-928-0680 and follow the Firm's YouTube channel at KayeBenderRembaumAttorneys2280.

SOURCE Kaye Bender Rembaum

Also from this source

KAYE BENDER REMBAUM WINS NINTH CONSECUTIVE FLORIDA COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION JOURNAL READERS' CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION LAW FIRM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.