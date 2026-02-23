Allison Transmission Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Record fourth quarter and full year Net Sales in the Outside North America On-Highway end market

Continued strength in the Defense end market, with full year Net Sales of $267 million, a year over year increase of 26 percent

Full year Net Income of $623 million, 21% of Net Sales

Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $1,130 million, 37.5% of Net Sales, a year over year increase of 140 basis points

Completed acquisition of the Dana Off-Highway business on January 1, 2026, creating a premier, global industrial leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) today reported full year 2025 net sales of $3 billion with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.5 percent and net cash provided by operating activities of $836 million.

David S. Graziosi, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allison commented, "Although 2025 presented meaningful macroeconomic challenges, we remained disciplined and focused on the factors within our control. With a prioritization of cost management and execution aligned with end markets demand conditions, our full year results demonstrate the resilient earnings power of our business in difficult and uncertain operating environments. For the full year, we achieved an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.5 percent and generated Adjusted free cash flow of $661 million."

Graziosi continued, "Earlier this year, we announced the completion of our acquisition of Dana's Off-Highway business, a transformational moment in Allison history. With the combination of these two industry-leading businesses, we have significantly expanded both our presence in the global mobility market and our portfolio of high-quality and reliable products, creating a platform that will continue to deliver strong financial performance from both organic and inorganic growth. While completing this acquisition last year, we remained committed to our capital allocation priorities, including repurchasing $328 million of our common stock, representing 4 percent of outstanding shares."

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights*

Net sales for the year were $3,010 million. Year over year results were led by:

A 26 percent increase in net sales in the Defense end market principally driven by the continued execution of our growth initiatives

A $14 million increase in net sales in the Outside North America On-Highway end market, leading to record full year net sales of $507 million, principally driven by higher demand in Europe and South America and price increases on certain products, partially offset by lower demand in Asia

*The fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results included in this press release do not reflect the impact from the acquisition of Dana's Off-Highway business.

Net income for the year was $623 million. Diluted EPS for the year was $7.33. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the year was $1,130 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year was $836 million. Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the year was $661 million.

Net sales for the quarter were $737 million. Year over year results were led by:

A 6 percent increase in net sales in the Outside North America On-Highway end market, leading to record fourth quarter net sales of $131 million, principally driven by higher demand in Europe

A 7 percent increase in net sales in the Defense end market principally driven by the continued execution of our growth initiatives

Net income for the quarter was $99 million. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $1.18. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the quarter was $265 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $243 million. Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the quarter was $169 million.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Net Sales by End Market

End Market 2025 Net Sales ($M) Year over Year Variance ($M) Q4 2025 Net Sales ($M) Year over Year Variance ($M) North America On-Highway $1,540 ($212) $361 ($58) Outside North America On-Highway $507 $14 $131 $7 Global Off-Highway $53 ($52) $12 ($4) Defense $267 $55 $73 $5 Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other $643 ($20) $160 ($9) Total Net Sales $3,010 ($215) $737 ($59)

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Gross profit for the quarter was $354 million, a decrease of $19 million from $373 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in gross profit was principally driven by lower volumes and unfavorable direct material costs, partially offset by price increases on certain products and lower manufacturing expense. Gross margin for the quarter was 48 percent, an increase of 110 basis points year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $110 million, an increase of $26 million from $84 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was principally driven by the Dana Off-Highway business acquisition-related expenses of approximately $26 million.

Engineering – research and development expenses for the quarter were $44 million, a decrease of $10 million from $54 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was principally driven by reduced product initiatives spending to align costs and programs across our business with end markets demand conditions.

Net income for the quarter was $99 million, a decrease of $76 million from $175 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was principally driven by a $29 million loss associated with impairment of long-lived assets and $26 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Dana's Off-Highway business and lower gross profit.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $243 million, an increase of $32 million from $211 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was principally driven by lower cash income taxes, reduced engineering – research and development spending and lower operating working capital funding requirements, partially offset by lower gross profit and payments for the Dana Off-Highway business acquisition-related expenses.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

For full year 2026, we are providing the following guidance:

Consolidated net sales in the range of $5,575 to $5,925 million

Net sales for the Allison Transmission segment in the range of $3,025 to $3,175 million

Net sales for the Allison Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment in the range of $2,550 to $2,750 million

Consolidated net income in the range of $600 to $750 million, subject to the completion of purchase price accounting associated with the acquisition of the Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment Net income guidance includes approximately $70 million of one-time, pre-tax expenses associated with the separation, integration and restructuring of the Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment. Including one-time costs, the Allison Off-Highway acquisition is expected to be accretive to net income and Diluted EPS in 2026

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,365 to $1,515 million

Consolidated net cash provided by operating activities in the range of $970 to $1,100 million, including approximately $55 million of one-time cash outlays associated with the acquisition of the Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems business unit

Consolidated capital expenditures in the range of $295 to $315 million, including one-time separation and integration capital expenditures of approximately $45 million

Consolidated Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $655 to $805 million

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Full Year Guidance

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share data)





















Three months ended Decemeber 31,

Years ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net sales

$ 737

$ 796

$ 3,010

$ 3,225 Cost of sales

383

423

1,547

1,696 Gross profit

354

373

1,463

1,529 Selling, general and administrative

110

84

380

336 Engineering - research and development

44

54

174

200 Loss associated with impairment of long-lived assets

29

-

29

1 Operating income

171

235

880

992 Interest expense, net

(25)

(21)

(92)

(89) Other income (expense), net

1

(4)

16

(6) Income before income taxes

147

210

804

897 Income tax expense

(48)

(35)

(181)

(166) Net income

$ 99

$ 175

$ 623

$ 731 Basic earnings per share attributable to common

stockholders

$ 1.19

$ 2.03

$ 7.42

$ 8.40 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common

stockholders

$ 1.18

$ 2.01

$ 7.33

$ 8.31

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in millions)

























December 31,

December 31,









2025

2024 ASSETS













Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,495

$ 781 Accounts receivable, net



333

360 Inventories





316

315 Other current assets



89

82 Total Current Assets





2,233

1,538















Property, plant and equipment, net

862

803 Intangible assets, net





794

822 Goodwill







2,075

2,075 Other non-current assets



118

98 TOTAL ASSETS





$ 6,082

$ 5,336















LIABILITIES











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable





$ 190

$ 212 Product warranty liability



34

31 Current portion of long-term debt

5

5 Deferred revenue





34

41 Other current liabilities



197

217 Total Current Liabilities



460

506















Product warranty liability



50

36 Deferred revenue





103

95 Long-term debt





2,885

2,395 Deferred income taxes



557

501 Other non-current liabilities



160

152 TOTAL LIABILITIES





4,215

3,685















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,867

1,651 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,082

$ 5,336

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, dollars in millions)





































Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31,











2025

2024

2025

2024

























Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 243

$ 211

$ 836

$ 801











-











Net cash used for investing activities (a)



(76)

(77)

(184)

(147)

























Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



425

(140)

57

(427)

























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



1

(1)

5

(1)

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



593

(7)

714

226

























Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



902

788

781

555 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$ 1,495

$ 781

$ 1,495

$ 781 Supplemental disclosures:



















Income taxes paid





$ (6)

$ (40)

$ (107)

$ (190) Interest paid







$ (33)

$ (33)

$ (120)

$ (124) Interest received from interest rate swaps



$ -

$ 2

$ 6

$ 12

























(a) Additions of long-lived assets









$ (74)

$ (75)

$ (175)

$ (143)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in millions)





































Three months ended

Years ended











December 31,

December 31,











2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income (GAAP)





$ 99

$ 175

$ 623

$ 731 plus:





















Income tax expense





48

35

181

166 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



30

29

117

111 Interest expense, net





25

21

92

89 Amortization of intangible assets



2

2

7

10 Acquisition-related expenses (a)



26

-

64

- Loss associated with impairment of long-lived assets (b)



29

-

29

1 Stock-based compensation expense (c)



7

6

27

26 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (d)



(1)

1

(12)

9 UAW Local 933 contract signing incentives (e)



-

-

-

14 Pension plan settlement loss (f)



-

-

-

4 Other (g)







-

1

2

4 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)







$ 265

$ 270

$ 1,130

$ 1,165 Net sales (GAAP)





$ 737

$ 796

$ 3,010

$ 3,225 Net income as a percent of Net sales (GAAP)



13.4 %

22.0 %

20.7 %

22.7 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Net sales (Non-GAAP)



36.0 %

33.9 %

37.5 %

36.1 %

























Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) (h)



$ 243

$ 211

$ 836

$ 801 Deductions to reconcile to Adjusted free cash flow:

















Additions of long-lived assets



(74)

(75)

(175)

(143) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) (h)



$ 169

$ 136

$ 661

$ 658



























(a) Represents acquisition-related expenses (recorded in Selling, general and administrative), primarily consulting and legal fees, related to the acquisition of the Dana Off-Highway business (the "Acquisition"). (b) Represents a charge associated with the impairment of long-lived assets related to the production of certain electrified products. (c) Represents stock-based compensation expense (recorded in Cost of sales, Selling, general and administrative, and Engineering — research and development). (d) Represents unrealized (gains) losses (recorded in Other income (expense), net) primarily related to an investment in the common stock of Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co. Ltd. (e) Represents non-recurring incentives (recorded in Cost of sales, Selling, general and administrative, and Engineering — research and development) to eligible employees as a result of International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America Local 933 represented employees ratifying a four-year collective bargaining agreement effective through November 2027. (f) Represents a non-cash settlement charge (recorded in Other income (expense), net) for a pro rata portion of previously unrecognized pension plan actuarial net losses associated with the pension risk transfer of a portion of our salaried defined benefit pension plan obligations to a third-party insurance company. (g) Represents other adjustments as defined by the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 29, 2019 as amended. (h) Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) and Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) include $17 million and $47 million of payments for expenses related to the Acquisition for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively. There were no payments for expenses related to the Acquisition in either of the three months or year ended December 31, 2024.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Full Year Guidance (Unaudited, dollars in millions)

















Guidance





Year Ending December 31, 2026





Low

High Net income (GAAP)

$ 600

$ 750 plus:



















Income tax expense

160

220 Depreciation & Amortization (a)

275

255 Interest expense, net

220

210 Acquisition-related expenses (b)

50

40 Stock-based compensation expense (c)

30

20 Restructuring & One-Time expenses (d)

30

20











Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



$ 1,365

$ 1,515











Net cash provided by Operating activities (GAAP)



$ 970

$ 1,100 Deductions to reconcile to Adjusted free cash flow:









Additions of long-lived assets (e)



$ (315)

$ (295) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)



$ 655

$ 805

























(a) Includes estimate of incremental depreciation and amortization from purchase price accounting of $65 million to $75 million (b) Represents acquisition-related expenses (recorded in Selling, general and administrative), primarily consulting and legal fees, related to our acquisition of the Dana Off-Highway business (the "Acquisition"). (c) Represents stock-based compensation expense (recorded in Cost of sales, Selling, general and administrative, and Engineering — research and development). (d) Includes one-time restructuring costs, minority interest and one-time employee retention costs (e) Includes one-time acquisition-related investments

SOURCE Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.