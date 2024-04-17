Allison Transmission Expands Partnership with SANY to Provide Specialty Series™ Transmission for 500-Ton All-Terrain Crane

"Our off-highway vehicles require a powerful transmission designed to meet the challenge of navigating difficult terrain," said Du Jian, R&D Director of Crane Chassis, SANY. "We selected the Allison 4970 SP due to its proven ability to increase vehicle productivity and maneuverability."

In addition to SANY's STC5000 crane, Allison is also the propulsion solution provider for the company's SAC600E 60-ton crane.

"Allison and SANY continue to build upon our longstanding partnership with the proven performance of Allison solutions across SANY's portfolio of products," said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway, Customer Support and Service Engineering, Allison Transmission. "This latest collaboration with SANY to provide the Allison 4970 SP for the STC5000 crane marks another milestone in our partnership and will drive further expansion of Allison's growth in the Off-Highway market Outside North America."

Allison Specialty Series transmissions provide extended torque range and higher gross vehicle weight capacity required in severe duty-cycles and harsh conditions. Using patented torque converter technology, Allison transmissions smoothly multiply peak engine torque when the vehicle starts. Coupled with Allison's Continuous Power Technology™ for propulsion and advanced electronic controls, it ensures uninterrupted power delivery during gear shifting and offers enhanced drivability, reliability and driver control.

For more information on Allison Specialty Series transmissions, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

SOURCE Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.