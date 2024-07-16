Allison Transmission Provides More Than 10,000 Fully Automatic Transmissions for the Hyundai Mighty in 4 Years

Allison experiences significant growth alongside South Korea's top-selling light-duty truck.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission today announced that more than 10,000 Allison-equipped Hyundai Mighty vehicles have been sold in the last 4 years since its 2020 integration. Half of all Hyundai Mightys sold today are equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions, up from 10% versus four years ago. The 10,000th Mighty truck with an Allison fully automatic transmission was delivered to Unchang Logitec, a leading Korean logistics company servicing South Korea's largest laundry service provider.

Allison Transmission 1000 Series(TM) Cleantopia Anseong facility, which collects and delivers laundry to university hospitals, purchased a total of 10 Mighty automatic trucks with Allison fully automatic transmissions in December 2023. "We are very satisfied with the Mighty automatic trucks because they are easy to drive, fuel efficient, productive and durable," said Kim Dae-sung, Director of Unchang Logitec.

Hyundai Mighty is a 2.5- and 3.5-ton light-duty truck, which has unrivaled market share in South Korea. Mighty automatic trucks have been on the rise in recent years, meeting market demand for driving comfort, fuel economy, reliability, serviceability and productivity. Allison has delivered more than 10,000 units of the Allison 1000 xFE™ fully automatic transmissions for the Hyundai Mighty since its launch in 2020. Mighty automatic trucks are used in a variety of applications, including pickup and delivery trucks, cargo trucks, refuse vehicles, firefighting trucks and specialty vehicles.

"We are thrilled to see the tremendous success of Allison-equipped Hyundai Mighty vehicles. The rise in popularity of fully automatic transmissions in Asia is a testament to the exceptional driving experience and unmatched performance that our transmissions offer," said Heidi Schutte, Allison Transmission Vice President EMEA, APAC & South America Sales. "Allison's commitment to driving comfort, fuel efficiency, reliability, and productivity has resonated with customers, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative shift in the industry."

The Allison 1000 xFE™ offers improved launch performance, increased productivity, smoother shifting, easier operation and enhanced driver comfort, as compared to competitive manual and automated manual transmissions (AMTs). The Allison 1000 xFE fully automatic transmission utilizes a patented torque converter, which offers superior performance and eliminates clutch replacements. This results in increased economic value due to productivity and reduced downtime versus traditional manual and AMTs.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

SOURCE Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.