Allison Transmission Recognized as Best Performing Supplier by Penske Truck Leasing

INDIANAPOLIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Penske Truck Leasing as a Best Performing Supplier in the Heavy & Medium Duty Transmission category. Penske Truck Leasing presents the Best Performing Supplier recognition every two years to honor select partners that have demonstrated exceptional standards of consistent and reliable service.

Allison Transmission and its employees are proud to be recognized by Penske Truck Leasing as a Best Performing Supplier in the Heavy & Medium Duty Transmission category.

Allison's selection acknowledges the company's sustained dedication to delivering industry-leading drivetrain solutions that support the uptime, efficiency and total cost-of-ownership requirements of commercial fleet operators. The recognition further affirms Allison's position as a trusted partner to one of North America's leading transportation and logistics companies — earned through years of reliable performance, a track record of supply continuity during some of the most demanding conditions the industry has faced, and a long-term commitment to investment and innovation that gives operators like Penske the confidence to build their fleets around Allison technology.

"It was our pleasure to share this," said Paul Rosa, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Fleet Planning at Penske Truck Leasing. "Just as Allison has walked its talk, I hope this recognition shows the same by us. I am grateful for the partnership and, more importantly, the relationship."

"Receiving this recognition from Penske Truck Leasing means a great deal to everyone at Allison, because it reflects the strength of a relationship built on consistent delivery through the full measure of adversity — not just in favorable conditions," said Rohan Barua, Vice President – North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. "The post-COVID environment tested every link in the global supply chain, and against a backdrop of unprecedented disruption and record industry demand, the Allison team remained resolute in its commitment to customers. Our people, our processes, and our supply chain partners worked in concert to maintain continuity of supply and uphold the service and quality levels that operators like Penske depend upon. We are immensely proud of how the Allison team rose to that challenge, and we are honored that Penske has recognized that perseverance."

The qualities that earned this recognition are grounded in the long-term investments Allison has made on behalf of its customers. The company is committed to providing the capacity and resilience that commercial fleet operators require both today and in the years ahead. That investment is matched by an equally disciplined commitment to continuous product improvement: Allison's transmissions are engineered to consistently set the standard for performance, driver comfort, and total cost of ownership, ensuring that every product delivered to a Penske vehicle — or any customer's fleet — represents the best available solution in its class. Most recently, Allison has announced the launch of its next-generation 9-speed automatic transmission and the new 3414 model developed in collaboration with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), both of which further extend the product leadership that underpins partnerships like the one celebrated today.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) ("Allison") is a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions built for the needs of the modern industrial world. Allison operates through two business units: Allison Transmission and Allison Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, the Company manufactures solutions which offer industry-leading value propositions across vital sectors such as infrastructure, mining, energy, agriculture, construction, transportation and national security. For over 110 years, Allison has been recognized as a reliable partner of choice, keeping essential industries moving anytime, in over 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit https://allisontransmission.com.

SOURCE Allison Transmission, Inc.