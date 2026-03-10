Daimler Truck North America partners with Allison Transmission to deliver advanced propulsion solutions for Freightliner M2 106 Plus

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions, announced a significant expansion in its long-standing partnership with Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA). The collaboration introduces two advanced fully automatic transmission offerings for DTNA's industry-leading Freightliner M2 106 Plus medium-duty truck.

Allison Transmission will have two new transmission offerings for DTNA's Freightliner M2 106 Plus medium-duty truck. Photo courtesy of DTNA.

The Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) transmission paired with the Cummins X10 diesel engine in M2 106 Plus trucks will enter production in January 2027. Additionally, the Allison 9-Speed transmission paired with the Cummins B6.7 Octane engine in M2 106 Plus trucks will enter production in July 2026.

"When paired with the new Cummins X10 in an M2 106 Plus, the Allison 3414 RHS gives customers a lighter automatic option that helps the Freightliner M2 106 Plus meet the needs of medium duty tractor applications," said Aaron Scates, vice president, Vocational and Medium Duty Market Development at Daimler Truck North America. "The Allison 9-Speed, paired with the Cummins B6.7 Octane, offers smooth, predictable shifting for customers choosing a gasoline configuration. Together, these transmissions broaden the range of powertrain options available to customers as they tailor the M2 106 Plus to their needs."

The optimized powertrain pairing of the Allison 3414 RHS transmission with the Cummins X10 engine delivers proven performance and efficiency in medium duty tractor applications. The 3414 RHS is engineered to enhance vehicle handling and maneuverability and provides 25% faster acceleration when compared to competitive automated manual transmissions (AMTs). The fully automatic transmission has a torque capacity and gear ratio optimization that make it ideally suited for a diverse range of operating conditions in demanding duty cycles.

The Allison 9-Speed transmission paired with the Cummins Octane engine is designed to help fleets address the evolving efficiency requirements as well as offer a balance between torque delivery and fuel-saving capability for commercial truck applications.

"The expansion of our partnership with DTNA underscores a shared commitment to delivering powertrain solutions that best address our customers' needs," said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket. "By integrating our 3414 RHS and 9-speed transmissions into the Freightliner M2 106 Plus platform, we are providing purpose-built technology designed to enhance productivity, efficiency and long-term value."

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) ("Allison") is a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions built for the needs of the modern industrial world. Enhanced by a track record of strategic acquisitions, Allison operates through two business units: Allison Transmission and Allison Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, the Company manufactures solutions which offer industry-leading value propositions across vital sectors such as infrastructure, mining, energy, agriculture, construction, transportation and national security. For over 110 years, Allison has been recognized as a reliable partner of choice, keeping essential industries moving anytime, in over 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit https://allisontransmission.com

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in North America and a leading provider of innovative products, services, and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. DTNA designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and related technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. As a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, DTNA is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and support to its customers - helping them keep the world moving.

