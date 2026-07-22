Large-scale order extends 20-year partnership between Allison and GDELS

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) today announced it will supply fully automatic transmissions for a significant order with General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), covering approximately 3,000 EAGLE V armored vehicles. The German Armed Forces' (Bundeswehr) contract with GDELS also includes an option for up to 2,000 additional vehicles.

© GDELS. Allison Transmission to Supply Fully Automatic Transmissions to General Dynamics European Land Systems for EAGLE Series vehicles for German Armed Forces

The order encompasses both EAGLE V 4x4 command and control vehicles and EAGLE V 6x6 medium armored ambulance vehicles and is scheduled for delivery starting in 2027. Units will be delivered through Sterki AG, Allison's authorized dealer and distributor in Switzerland. The Allison 2500 Specialty Series™ (SP) fully automatic transmission remains the exclusive transmission option for all EAGLE variants.

"Allison is honored that GDELS entrusts the reliability and performance of our transmissions," says Taner Gider, Executive Director, EMEA Sales at Allison Transmission. "This performance is backed by Allison's global support network that delivers the specialized expertise and response capabilities necessary to maintain operational readiness when every second counts. Allison's decades of experience in defense applications, backed by world class manufacturing and engineering excellence, has made it the preferred choice in the industry."

The EAGLE V from GDELS ranks among the world's most advanced protected multi-purpose vehicles in its class. The EAGLE V 4x4 command and control vehicles serve as mobile command centers and facilitate tactical coordination through advanced communication and command systems. The EAGLE V 6x6 armored ambulances transport rescue teams and serve as mobile medical units when staffed with emergency physicians.

For more than two decades, GDELS has relied on the robustness and durability of Allison's torque converter technology. Since production of its predecessor, the EAGLE IV, in 2005, all EAGLE models have been equipped with Allison 2500 SP transmissions as standard. The German Armed Forces has operated vehicles from the EAGLE family for many years, procuring approximately 670 vehicles of the EAGLE IV and EAGLE V types since 2008. Additionally, the Bundeswehr has ordered 80 EAGLE V 6x6 protected ambulance vehicles, deliveries of which began in May 2025.

The Allison SP Series is engineered specifically for demanding applications, ensuring maximum power transfer to the wheels and optimal vehicle control on the most challenging terrains. The Allison 2500 SP fully automatic transmission specifically delivers reliability and mobility for diverse applications, including emergency services and defense and national security operations.

With this latest order, Allison Transmission reinforces its position as a trusted partner in defense vehicle propulsion, supporting the mission-critical requirements of armed forces worldwide through proven transmission technology and continuous innovation.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) ("Allison") is a global leader in high-performance mobility and work solutions built for the needs of the modern industrial world. Allison operates through two business units: Allison Transmission and Allison Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, the Company manufactures solutions which offer industry-leading value propositions across vital sectors such as infrastructure, mining, energy, agriculture, construction, transportation and national security. For over 110 years, Allison has been recognized as a reliable partner of choice, keeping essential industries moving anytime, in over 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit https://allisontransmission.com.

SOURCE Allison Transmission, Inc.