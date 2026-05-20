Allison Worldwide Co-Founders, Scott Allison and Andy Hardie-Brown, Join Clario Group as Executive Chairs to Drive Global Growth

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario Group announced Scott Allison and Andy Hardie-Brown, co-founders of Allison Worldwide (formerly Allison+Partners), have joined the firm as executive chairs, supporting Clario Group's next phase of global growth and evolution as a leading modern communications agency built for today's market.

Andy Hardie-Brown (left) and Scott Allison (right)

In their roles, Allison will support growth in the United States and across the Americas and Europe, while Hardie-Brown will support expansion in APAC and the Middle East. Together, with agency co-founders Matthew Della Croce and Lars Rosene, they will focus on scaling Clario Group's global footprint while maintaining the firm's commitment to a people-first culture, return to best-in-class prioritization of client service and an AI-powered data-driven and insight-led approach to communications – driving business results.

Clario Group represents a new generation of agency, intentionally designed without traditional hierarchies, legacy systems or one-size-fits-all models. The firm prioritizes senior-driven engagement, frictionless partnership through flexibility and measurable impact, design thinking innovation and creativity, enabling teams to move faster and clients to make more informed decisions in an increasingly complex communications environment.

The agency works with organizations navigating high-stakes moments, from corporate reputation challenges and crisis situations to executive positioning and thought leadership programs, to integrated sales support and brand building marketing communications campaigns that build long - term credibility with all key stakeholders. Its senior-driven model ensures clients receive experienced counsel at every touchpoint. By pairing strategic rigor with proprietary AI tools. Clario Group helps brands and their leaders communicate with clarity and confidence when it matters most.

"Clario Group was built to challenge outdated agency structures and prove that growth doesn't have to come at the expense of culture or client impact. We exist to help our clients navigate complexity, build reputation and drive real business results," Della Croce said. "Scott and Andy bring global perspective and operational experience that will help us scale thoughtfully, without losing what makes Clario Group different."

"What stood out about Clario Group is its clarity of purpose," Allison said. "It's a firm built for how communications actually work today – collaborative, insights-driven and human. Through proprietary AI tools, a commitment to creativity and a team of proven industry veterans, Clario Group is poised to re-write how an agency and clients work together to deliver category defining results and there is a real opportunity to create an agency where people actually want to work and that is missing in the agency climate today."

Hardie-Brown added, "Clario Group can build a truly global agency without relying on legacy playbooks. What excites me is how the model is genuinely designed around client outcomes — the focus on people, proprietary AI, data and adaptability means clients get smarter, faster and more impactful work at every touchpoint."

As Clario Group continues to grow, the firm remains focused on building a global integrated communications platform that delivers strategic, measurable impact – powered by talent, culture, CX, creative ideas and modern thinking powered by AI-driven data analytics and insights.

ABOUT CLARIO GROUP

Clario Group is a senior-driven global strategic communications and advisory firm helping organizations adapt, grow and lead. The firm combines strategic rigor, data-driven insights, and creative problem-solving to help leaders address business-critical challenges, protect corporate reputation and build brands. Supported by an AI-enabled backbone and guided by behavioral science, Clario Group delivers human-centered solutions that achieve measurable outcomes. The firm's inclusive culture of mentorship, collaboration, and accountability ensures excellence and impact at every level.

Built for Growth. Designed for Change.

www.clariogroup.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Clario Group