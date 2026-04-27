CLARIO GROUP LAUNCHES XROI™, A PROPRIETARY AI-ENABLED FRAMEWORK FOR EVALUATING EXECUTIVE REPUTATION, AUTHORITY AND OPPORTUNITY

XROI™ anchors a broader suite of AI-powered solutions designed to elevate leadership performance and organizational impact

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario Group today announced the launch of XROI™ (Executive Reputation & Opportunity Index), a proprietary, AI-enabled analytical framework designed to help senior leadership teams, boards, and investors understand how executive reputation functions as a strategic asset. XROI™ is a flagship innovation within Clario Group's expanding portfolio of AI-powered advisory solutions built to support leadership performance, visibility, and enterprise value creation.

As executive authority increasingly shapes customer trust, investor confidence, talent attraction, and enterprise credibility, XROI™ provides a structured, evidence-based approach to evaluating leadership authority using publicly observable signals, rather than perception surveys or self-reported data.

XROI™ combines proprietary analytical models with senior communications expert oversight and advisory to assess executive credibility, visibility, strategic influence, trust signals, and risk exposure—delivering both a comparative score and qualitative insight.

"Executive presence today is inseparable from brand trust and customer confidence," said Matthew Della Croce, CEO of Clario Group. "Whether an organization is engaging customers, investors, regulators, or employees, leadership credibility shows up immediately. XROI™ helps organizations understand how that presence is being formed, and just as important, where strengthening it can directly support trust, resilience, and long-term stakeholder value."

Unlike traditional reputation or sentiment tools, XROI™ prioritizes third-party validation and signal durability, focusing on what is consistently visible and credible across the public domain. The framework is designed to support industry research, executive assessment, and leadership advisory work.

"Our clients are asking for higher confidence in how leadership quality and external presence are evaluated," said Lars Rosene, President of Clario Group. "XROI™ is a proprietary, AI-enabled product built to raise the standard of that evaluation. It brings consistency, comparability, and analytical rigor to an area that has historically been subjective. For clients and prospective clients, XROI™ provides a clearer, more defensible view of executive authority and opportunity."

XROI™ will serve as a core component of Clario Group's advisory and research offerings, supporting leadership teams as they navigate growth, scrutiny, and increased stakeholder expectations.

As part of this broader innovation roadmap, Clario Group is introducing a suite of proprietary, AI-enabled solutions designed to address critical moments across the leadership lifecycle. These include Executive Transitions, Leadership Team Planning, Crisis Playbook, Deskless Workforce Assessments, and Modern Integrated, Tradeshow ROI (or Impact)—each built to deliver actionable insights and measurable impact across visibility, readiness, and performance. Together, these solutions reflect Clario Group's commitment to combining advanced analytics with strategic advisory to help leaders operate with greater clarity, confidence, and influence.

ABOUT CLARIO GROUP

Clario Group is a senior-driven global strategic communications and advisory firm helping organizations adapt, grow, and lead. The firm combines strategic rigor, data-driven insights, and creative problem-solving to help leaders address business-critical challenges and protect corporate reputation. Supported by an AI-enabled backbone and guided by behavioral science, Clario delivers human-centered solutions that achieve measurable outcomes. The firm's inclusive culture of mentorship, collaboration, and accountability ensures excellence and impact at every level.

XROI™ (Executive Reputation & Opportunity Index) is a proprietary framework developed by Clario Group. All scoring models, rubrics, methodologies, and analytical approaches are the intellectual property of Clario Group.

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SOURCE Clario Group