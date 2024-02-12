Allmand Debuts Hybrid Light Tower at The ARA Show 2024

Real-Time Carbon Footprint and Emissions Data Available at Your Fingertips

HOLDREGE, Neb., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allmand Bros, Inc. (Allmand®) will unveil its new Hybrid LT-Series, a concept hybrid light tower at The ARA Show™ in New Orleans, LA, Feb. 19-21. The internationally acclaimed designer and high-performance portable job site equipment manufacturer will also showcase its Maxi-Power™ generator lineup at booth #6139, including the new compact MP8XR.

"Over the last few years, we've focused on designing and building products based on customer feedback. Our collaboration with Vanguard™ made us agile enough to react quickly and meet the needs of our customers with this hybrid light tower, which compliments our expansive product portfolio," said Allmand Sales Director Paul Daly.

The light tower will use a Vanguard lithium-ion battery, significantly reducing carbon footprint and emissions, lowering fuel cost, and allowing for all-night operation without noise pollution.

Our smart technology ensures that when the engine is charging the system, it maintains the most fuel and emissions-efficient operating range. Our advanced electronic controller gives users immediate runtime feedback, allowing them to reduce their carbon footprint through light-level settings.

"Allmand and Vanguard are a natural fit. It's exciting to use the power of our Fi7.0kWh battery to help Allmand bring a new high-performance product to the market. Customer demand for products that reduce carbon footprint and emissions is growing, so this provides Allmand customers with a new revenue-generating opportunity," said Vanguard Director of Product Management Nick Moore.

Allmand will also feature the Maxi-Power™ generators at The ARA Show, including the MP8XR, a smaller compact mobile size with extended run time so users can run it over a weekend without filling it up with fuel. The entire generator line, which includes the MP8XR, MP15XR, MP25 and MP45, is manufactured in Nebraska. The generators are used in oil fields, drilling rigs, special events and music festivals because they are designed to provide reliable, quiet, and clean power, which is ideal for sensitive electronic equipment.

"Celebrating our 86th birthday, Allmand continues to strengthen our innovations and relentless efforts to provide high-quality job site equipment that is easy to use, durable and affordable. Our team has a single focus: to support and assist our customers in becoming more efficient," said David Dooley, group president and general manager of Allmand.

Visit the Allmand booth #6139 at The ARA Show in New Orleans, LA, Feb. 19-21. The Hybrid LT-series will be available to order this fall. To view Allmand's full line of products, visit allmand.com or call 1-800-562-1373.

About Allmand Bros. Inc.:

Allmand Bros. Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, has been delivering compact equipment solutions since 1938. It offers an extensive line of rugged, portable, high-performance products for the general rental, construction, mining, oil & gas and entertainment industries. Its product lineup includes towable light towers, mobile generators, and mobile industrial heaters. For more information: 1502 W. 4th Ave., P.O. Box 888, Holdrege, NE 68949; www.allmand.com ; 800-562-1373; [email protected].

About Briggs & Stratton:

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

