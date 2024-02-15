VANGUARD BRINGS ITS LATEST ELECTRIFICATION AND COMMERCIAL ENGINE INNOVATIONS TO ARA

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is bringing an exciting range of its electrification and commercial engine solutions for the rental market to the world's largest equipment rental trade show, ARA 2024. At the show, the power expert will have the latest Vanguard™ commercial battery products on display in booth #1713 alongside its premium commercial engine offerings at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from Feb. 19-21. In addition to debuting the highly anticipated Vanguard® 300 Single-Cylinder engine , Vanguard will also be showcasing the swappable 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery (Si1.5) and its brand-new MVG Series motors and MC Series motor controllers .

"As owners work to make their rental fleets more profitable, scalable and reliable on the go, Vanguard is innovating flexible, brand-agnostic electric solutions that serve a diverse range of segments within the rental market. Electrification offers a range of benefits and efficiencies that the rental market can greatly benefit from," says David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We are excited to showcase our growing power portfolio at ARA as we expand our offerings to include more configurations, more power and more voltage offerings to better serve our customers and the rental market."

Harnessing the Swappable Power of the Si1.5

Bringing flexibility and efficiency to the jobsite, the new Si1.5 Commercial Battery is now available for order. This innovative, swappable battery creates a standardized power solution for the rental market that can be used across multiple applications and offers low maintenance, ease of use and a reusable power source leading to a lower overall total cost of ownership.The Si1.5 Commercial Battery features an innovative, self-contained diecast aluminum package with a handle on top that gives operators the ability to swiftly swap freshly charged packs from application to application, making it ideally suited for the rental market. The built-to-last diecast aluminum casing adds rigidity and reduces vibration and shock response from the pack and protects the battery from debris, moisture and extreme temperatures.

The battery's advanced Lithium-Ion chemistry delivers a 1,000-cycle lifespan with no maintenance. This allows rental houses' equipment to stay out in the field and operators to stay at work. With its swappable nature and a standard charge time of seventy-five minutes, rental equipment powered by the Si1.5 eliminates range anxiety from the equation. Rental houses can also look forward to a simplified charging and service network from one store to the next. Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, this globally distributed product is backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton® service network and now an industry-leading eight-year commercial limited warranty**.

OEMs across a variety of markets have seen the undeniable potential of the Si1.5. ARA attendees will get to see the swappable power of the Si1.5 in action through the finishing trowel and concept light tower applications that will be on-site in the booth (#1713). Vanguard is actively working on Si1.5 integration projects with manufacturers across the construction, commercial turf and industrial industries.

Expanding Electrification Offerings

New Eight-Year Warranty

The powerful performance of its batteries in the field has given Vanguard both the data and confidence to extend its commercial limited warranty to eight years** on the entire lineup of Vanguard batteries from 1.5kWh to 10kWh in both 24V and 48V options and in Swappable and Fixed configurations. This new warranty replaces the previous three-year limited warranty and serves as a further testament to how confidently the company stands behind its batteries and the value and support Vanguard aims to provide its end users and the rental market.

Motors and Motor Controllers

Vanguard is expanding its product offerings to include motors and motor controllers that are designed to seamlessly integrate into a complete system package, helping to simplify the integration of battery power across a range of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) applications. Show attendees will be able to explore package configurations using an interactive kiosk where they can choose a market, followed by a specific application, and identify the recommended motor, motor controller and battery configurations for the application.

The new MVG Series and MC Series include different power options to meet voltage needs across equipment sizes. These options include the MVG1500, MVG2200, MVG3000 and MVG4000 motors and MC2000, MC4000 and MC8000 motor controllers. The addition of these high-quality motors and motor controllers to its product lineup allows Vanguard to be an even stronger source for power application expertise and serve a wide variety of industries and applications, including various segments of the rental market.

Commercial Engine Advancements

Vanguard will also have a mix of its leading commercial engines on display, including the new Vanguard 300 Single-Cylinder engine that will go into production this summer. The Vanguard 300 is designed to deliver a lower total cost of ownership and features Integrated Cyclonic Air Filtration that doubles the equipment's air filter replacement interval to 600 hours. TransportGuard® has three-in-one controls for throttle, ignition and fuel to prevent mixing of fuel and oil during transport. These engine innovations help to reduce maintenance intervals and optimize equipment uptime so crews can tackle the task at hand. Vanguard will also have the 400 EFI/ETC Engine and 40.0 Gross HP*** Engine on display that both feature EFI/ETC technology. The Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system provides better fuel efficiency, improved overall performance and quick load acceptance. The engine also offers easy, all-weather choke-less starting. The addition of the Electronic Throttle Control system means operators can count on smooth and consistent power with any load size or terrain type they encounter.

To learn more about Vanguard and see the company's latest electrification and commercial engine innovations, visit the Briggs & Stratton booth (#1713) at ARA in New Orleans from Feb. 19-21.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

**See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

***All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton