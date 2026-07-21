AllocateRite Goes Live Across RIA Firms Nationwide

Deterministic AI platform turns models into client-ready proposals in minutes, not days

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite, LLC today announced the successful rollout of its wealthtech platform across registered investment advisor (RIA) firms, replacing manual, multi-tool workflows with one system that takes a model from construction to client-ready proposal in a single pass.

Onboarded firms now build models with full historical performance, generate branded factsheets automatically, upload and map client portfolios against those models, and produce polished, downloadable proposals — all from one platform, fully branded to their firm.

"We believe the future of wealth management is AI native, AI operated, and human controlled. We have already built that future with a deterministic platform that enables financial institutions to deliver intelligent, scalable, and governed wealth management without compromising transparency, compliance, or human oversight," said Abbas Shah, Chief Product Officer.

AllocateRite is onboarding RIA firms of all sizes now.

About AllocateRite

Headquartered in NYC, AllocateRite Digital, LLC is an AI technology company that has built the next generation operating system for wealth management. The company delivers AI native, AI operated, and human controlled wealth management solutions at scale powered by accurate, deterministic, and scalable AI technology.

Built from the ground up, AllocateRite combines AI agents, investment intelligence, automation, and governance to help financial institutions, advisors, and enterprises deliver more personalized, efficient, and intelligent wealth management experiences.

AllocateRite enables firms to automate complex workflows, improve investment decision making, and achieve better client outcomes while maintaining transparency, compliance, and human oversight.

AllocateRite Digital, LLC is building the future of wealth management through intelligent, governed AI.

SOURCE AllocateRite Digital, LLC