AllOne Health Advances Whole Health Vision with Three EAP Acquisitions

Driving National Growth and Raising the Standard for Modern Employee Assistance

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllOne Health, the nation's fastest-growing provider of whole health Employee Assistance Programs, today announced the acquisitions of Carebridge EAP, Comp EAP, and ERC EAP. With these additions, AllOne Health has now completed its 18th, 19th, and 20th acquisitions since 2016— strengthening AllOne Health's national presence and its ability to serve diverse organizations with personalized, outcome-driven support.

The newly acquired organizations—Carebridge EAP, Comp EAP, and ERC EAP—are each deeply rooted in the communities they serve, with long-standing reputations for trusted care and strong regional relationships. Their legacies of service and impact will continue under AllOne Health, now supported by expanded resources, technology, and national infrastructure.

"Our mission has always been simple yet bold: to transform the Employee Assistance Program into a powerful engine for mental health, human connection, and organizational strength," said Keith Wasley, President and CEO of AllOne Health. "With the addition of these three outstanding EAPs, we're not just growing—we're expanding access, elevating care, and moving this field forward."

A Whole-Person, Whole-Organization Platform

AllOne Health now supports millions of employees and their families nationwide, offering a comprehensive EAP and suite of services that go far beyond traditional counseling, including:

24/7 live access to Master's-level clinicians, with average response times under 10 seconds

to Master's-level clinicians, with average response times under 10 seconds A robust mobile app and member portal for self-scheduling, guided iCBT, digital assessments, and on-demand resources





for self-scheduling, guided iCBT, digital assessments, and on-demand resources Izzy , an AI-powered mental health navigator that delivers instant support and seamless access to live care





, an AI-powered mental health navigator that delivers instant support and seamless access to live care Whole-family coverage , supporting employees, partners, children, and dependents





, supporting employees, partners, children, and dependents Expanded offerings, including Crisis Management, Organizational Consulting, Wellness, and Corporate Concierge services—providing integrated, high-impact support to help organizations navigate challenges and achieve meaningful growth

A Direct Challenge to the Industry

While other providers remain anchored to outdated models, AllOne Health is rewriting the EAP playbook—blending human expertise with digital agility to meet today's evolving workplace and workforce demands.

"These three acquisitions reflect our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth," said Ron Morris, Vice President of Strategy and Legal at AllOne Health. "We're expanding with intention—aligning with partners who share our values and strengthening our capabilities while maintaining the trusted relationships and high standards of care that define our brand."

With 20 acquisitions completed, AllOne Health is expanding its regional footprint, enhancing service delivery, and driving innovation—all while remaining rooted in the personalized, high-touch care it has delivered for over five decades. Our message is simple," added Keith Wasley, President and CEO of AllOne Health. "Whether you're an EAP looking to grow, a benefits consultant in search of a more robust solution, or an organization ready to deliver better mental health outcomes for your people— we're ready to partner with organizations across the industry to drive growth and better results together."

About AllOne Health

AllOne Health is a leading provider of whole health solutions that bring better mental health and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) benefits to organizations worldwide. Our EAP makes it easy for employees to access fast, personalized care when it matters most, offering same-day counseling, immediate crisis support, and a full range of integrated whole health services. Beyond mental health and EAP benefits, AllOne Health's team of experts delivers Consulting, Wellness, Crisis Management, and Concierge solutions designed to help organizations achieve their goals and improve overall performance. Trusted by over 10,000 clients and covering more than 12 million lives, AllOne Health drives positive, lasting change for organizations—powered by people who truly care.

About Carebridge EAP

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Carebridge EAP has been a trusted provider of employee assistance and work-life services for more than 30 years, serving organizations nationwide with an emphasis on compassionate care, clinical excellence, and measurable outcomes.

About Comp EAP

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Comp EAP specializes in integrated employee assistance and organizational support programs, serving clients across New England and beyond. The organization is known for its responsive service model and deep employer relationships.

About ERC EAP

Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, ERC EAP has been supporting employers and employees across the Midwest for over 40 years. Known for its commitment to personalized care, organizational consulting, and leadership development, ERC brings a strong legacy of trust, community engagement, and clinical expertise to AllOne Health.

Media Contact

Laura McDermott, Director of Marketing

[email protected] | allonehealth.com

