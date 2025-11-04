AllOne Health Releases Largest-Ever Study of EAP Work/Life Services, Analyzing 59,000+ Real-World Cases

AllOne Health Unveils Landmark Work/Life Study: Profile of 59,137 Real-World Cases Shows Wide Range of Everyday Needs Drive EAP Use—Legal, Financial, Life Assistance, and Personal Health. EAP is not just for counseling.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllOne Health released the largest, multi-year analysis of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Work/Life services in the United States, analyzing 59,137 support cases across 4,981 employers during years 2020–2024. The peer-reviewed paper, published open access in the Journal of Psychology & Behavioral Science, reveals that when employees reach for help, they often need legal, financial, everyday life and personal health assistance—not just counseling—making the case for a whole health EAP that solves real-life practical stressors in addition to providing counseling for mental health issues.

What the Data Shows

Real-life demand: The top Work/Life requests were for legal support (50.7%), financial support (23.2%), and personal assistance (20.5%), including concierge daily life tasks (13.5%), childcare (4.2%), and eldercare (2.9%). Medical advocacy services (4.1%) and wellness lifestyle support (1.5%) completed the profile.

"Measuring EAP trends and impact is essential to delivering outcomes-driven care," said Keith Wasley, President & CEO, AllOne Health. "These insights help us enhance our programs, innovate with purpose, and ensure our services truly align with what customers and employees need most."

Evidence of EAP Impact: Whole Health Solutions in Action

EAPs with robust offerings of whole health solutions address the root cause of employees' stressors and mental health issues. This allows for 360° of support when Work/Life services are combined with counseling to provide a comprehensive care plan.

This research validates a next-generation approach: human care + digital access, wrapped around Work/Life services that mirror what employees request most. In practice, that looks like:

Live, immediate human support for in-the-moment needs plus rapid, flexible scheduling for virtual or local in-person care

Thorough clinical assessment of the mental health issue and its underlying causes for a multifaceted approach to care

Digital pathways—a Mobile App and Online Portal—for self-scheduling virtual counseling, guided self-help, assessments, and on-demand resources, with smart navigation to the right service

Integrated Work/Life solutions (legal, financial, caregiving, medical advocacy, concierge) in the same platform employees already trust

"These findings provide empirical support for the evolution of EAPs into integrated, whole-health models beyond just offering mental health counseling. When employees have immediate access to live human support, combined with digital self-service tools and embedded Work/Life services, we can connect them to consultants, resources, and referrals in many important areas," shares study lead author Mark Attridge, PhD. "This approach aligns with behavioral health best practices—early intervention, ease of access, and continuity of care—all of which reduce barriers and normalize help-seeking. Most importantly, it recognizes that employee well-being is multifaceted. It is essential to coordinate support across mental, emotional, and practical life domains."

Access the Research

Read the open-access article: "Work/Life Services from an Employee Assistance Program: Descriptive Profile of 59,137 Cases at AllOne Health 2020–2024 for Legal, Financial, Convenience, Childcare, Eldercare, Medical Advocacy and Wellness", Journal of Psychology & Behavioral Science (2025, October).

