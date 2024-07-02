Alloy Appoints Kathryn Cook as Chief Marketing Officer To Fuel Company's Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the identity risk management platform for companies that offer financial products, announced that Kathryn Cook has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to support the company's rapid, global growth. Cook joins the company following nine years at nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), an Alloy partner and leader in cloud banking for the financial services industry. While at nCino, she helped lead the company's global marketing and communications functions as it grew from an upstart to a leading provider of banking solutions and a publicly traded company.

"Over the last few years, Alloy has grown in almost every way possible. We've expanded globally, added capabilities with new products, extended both our reach and the strength of our network through strategic partnerships, and seen significant client adoption across banking and fintech," said Tommy Nicholas, Co-founder and CEO of Alloy. "But in my eyes, we are only just getting started. I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Kathryn to the Alloy team as our first CMO and partner with her as we enter our next phase of growth."

Founded in 2015, Alloy is trusted to solve the identity risk problem for over 600 of the world's top financial services companies, including Stash, Live Oak Bank, Grasshopper Bank, Ally, M&T, Carta, Ramp, and Shopify.

Alloy has grown extensively over the last year, adding new solutions, partners, and clients. Recent highlights include:

Added over 200 new clients, including 12 of the top 50 U.S. banks;





Expanded presence in the U.K. with new hires, clients, and triple-digit revenue growth since launching in the U.K. market in 2022;





Saw strong double-digit growth bolstered by newly launched solutions including Ongoing Fraud Monitoring and Alloy for Embedded Finance;





Monitoring and Alloy for Embedded Finance; Deployed over 50 new data product integrations across more than 30 partners to help clients stay ahead of the pace of fraud , with access to an ecosystem of over 200 data integrations. New partners include Enigma, Quantifind, and TrueBiz;





, with access to an ecosystem of over 200 data integrations. New partners include Enigma, Quantifind, and TrueBiz; Continued to add new technology partners including Lumin Digital and Origence; Alloy is also integrated with nCino, Narmi, MANTL, Apiture, Prelim, Baker Hill, Blend, and Treasury Prime.

"Over the last nine years, Alloy has established itself as a leader in identity risk and fraud prevention solutions for innovative fintechs and financial institutions through its best-in-class products, people, and partnerships," said Cook. "The pace of fraud continues to increase, and I believe Alloy has a massive opportunity to help organizations of all sizes, worldwide, fight fraud, manage compliance risks, and grow with confidence. I am thrilled to be joining the company at this exciting point in its trajectory, and I look forward to helping further advance Alloy's bold mission and accelerate its growth."

About Alloy

Alloy solves the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products. Today, over 600 banks and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risk, and grow with confidence. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com.

SOURCE Alloy