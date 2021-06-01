Alloy Appoints Venture Capital Veteran Kiran Hebbar as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy , the leading identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies, today announced three key appointments to its growing leadership team. Kiran Hebbar joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where he will be responsible for leading the finance functions and helping to scale the business. Alloy has also tapped Joel Raha as VP of Engineering to help drive research and development efforts, and Natalie Seidman as VP of Enterprise Sales to lead business development into larger enterprise markets.

Prior to joining Alloy, Hebbar served as CFO at mParticle for over three years. He has a proven track record of scaling high growth software companies as CFO/COO, combined with a decade of venture investing experience as a general partner at venture capital firm Valhalla Partners where he invested in B2B SaaS companies. He started his career in software development and product management roles at high growth software companies. Hebbar's unique skill set spanning strategy, finance, product, engineering and growth enables him to translate a company's vision into financially savvy operating plans with the goal of increasing enterprise value.

"Beyond the value Alloy's technology is already providing to banks and fintech companies, the team has an incredible growth vision and the potential is really limitless," said Hebbar. "It's clear that the company is paving the way for the future of this sector and I'm thrilled to be along for the ride. I look forward to bringing my expertise into the equation to accelerate the momentum."

With nearly two decades of experience in software development and engineering, Joel Raha joins Alloy to deliver technology solutions and product development that will fuel product and market expansion. Most recently, he served as Senior VP of Engineering at 7Park Data where he scaled engineering and developed a data transformation platform enabling engineers, data scientists, and research analysts to transform raw data into actionable insights for professional investors. Raha graduated from Cornell with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and received a Masters of Technology Management at Columbia University.

Natalie Seidman brings over 20 years of enterprise sales management experience to her new role. She was previously the VP of Sales, Americas at e-commerce fraud detection company Riskified, where she worked with top online merchants in the US, Canada and LATAM. Seidman has a strong background in data and analytics and is an expert in supporting top companies achieve their strategic goals, making her an invaluable asset to drive Alloy's future growth. Her prior experience spans various sales, data partnership and business leadership roles working primarily with startups focused on using data to solve problems based on changing consumer behaviors.

"We're ecstatic to welcome Kiran, Joel and Natalie to our leadership team," said co-founder and CEO Tommy Nicholas. "They each bring unique perspectives from all areas of the business world. We have big, lofty goals for the next year at Alloy and we need the best of the best to help drive that. Each new addition to our leadership bench will undoubtedly play a critical part in making those goals a reality."

Alloy is a smart identity solution that helps companies in financial services and other regulated industries safely onboard more customers without introducing any additional fraud into their systems. Its single API and SaaS platform leverages data from more than 85 sources to help financial institutions make real-time decisions about high-cost financial risk.

Alloy makes it easy to quickly and safely onboard and manage more customers, automating the vast majority of decisions, mitigating fraud and high-cost financial risk, and reducing the burden on the back office and manual review queues.

Alloy is the command center for identity that covers your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our dynamic platform connects you to more than 85 data source products to help you verify identities and monitor transactions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with your organization.

