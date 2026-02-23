Alloy launches native AI Assistant to automate risk and compliance workflows

Alloy

Feb 23, 2026

New agentic and generative AI capabilities provide real-time insights, improving the accuracy of reviews and reclaiming countless analyst hours each month

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the identity and fraud prevention platform provider behind over 800 fintechs and financial institutions, today announced the launch of the Alloy AI Assistant, a native, context-aware agentic AI solution to help organizations make faster, more confident decisions. The AI Assistant is embedded directly within Alloy's risk and identity infrastructure and is able to understand and synthesize data to recommend a decision that a human can approve or configure to automatically accept.

Fintechs and financial institutions today are increasingly balancing the need to move quickly to meet customer expectations with the need to manage complex fraud and compliance risks. For years, the solution has been for compliance and risk teams to conduct more manual reviews, resulting in poorer customer experiences and slower growth. The operational costs of managing these compliance workflows also cuts into financial organizations' revenue.

"Alloy's AI Assistant not only saves us a significant amount of time but also gives me the confidence to quickly review and close watchlist alerts based on the insights it provides," said Edward Campiani, Chief Compliance Officer at EDGE, a fintech data and analytics platform founded in 2021.

By leveraging the Alloy platform with the AI Assistant, organizations can automate operationally heavy, non-predictive review steps to save time for risk and compliance teams. In one case, a client reduced the average case review time from 20 minutes to mere seconds. Faster completion of open cases allows financial organizations to onboard more customers efficiently and ultimately increase revenue growth. The AI Assistant also provides a clear review trail to help financial organizations prepare for regulatory audits.

"Alloy's AI Assistant is unique because it's built on reliable context," said Tommy Nicholas, CEO at Alloy. "This sounds simple, but many other AI agents end up guessing because, without being embedded into a decisioning engine, they lack the necessary context to interpret, summarize, and contextualize information, let alone power decisive action."

Alloy's AI Assistant is a part of the company's Actionable AI suite which also includes Fraud Attack Radar, an AI-powered intelligence that flags fraud attacks at account origination, and Fraud Signal, Alloy's predictive AI model that powers detection across the full customer lifecycle. The AI Assistant adds an additional layer of generative and agentic risk and compliance intelligence to the Actionable AI suite. This intelligence is informed by Alloy's data ecosystem and feeds back into the orchestration engine to create a continuously improving decision system.

About Alloy

Alloy provides an identity and fraud prevention platform that enables global financial institutions and fintechs to manage identity risk so they can grow with confidence. Over 800 of the world's largest financial institutions and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end platform to access actionable intelligence and the broadest network of data sources across the industry, as well as stay ahead of fraud, credit, and compliance risks. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world.

