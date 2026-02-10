Alloy Personal Training Announces Strategic Partnership with CapitalSpring to Accelerate National Growth

Leading private investment firm focused on franchises backs Alloy's next phase of franchise growth while preserving leadership, culture and franchisee-first focus.

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Personal Training , a leader in science-based, personalized fitness training, has announced a strategic investment from CapitalSpring , a leading sector-specialist investment firm specializing in franchises and other multi-location businesses. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Alloy and positions the brand for its next phase of accelerated, sustainable expansion.

The investment further validates Alloy's differentiated business model, strong unit-level economics, and people-first culture. The partnership will not impact Alloy's day-to-day operations or leadership structure. The company will continue to operate with the same mission, leadership, and commitment to franchisee success that have defined our training methodology and operating philosophy for over three decades..

"This partnership is about further strengthening our franchise system for the long term," said Rick Mayo , CEO of Alloy Personal Training. "CapitalSpring believes in our model, our mission, and the operators who bring the Alloy experience to life every day. This relationship allows us to invest more strategically in franchisee resources, infrastructure and growth while staying true to who we are."

Founded in 2005, CapitalSpring has a proven track record of helping franchise brands scale while preserving culture, unit profitability and brand integrity. The firm has invested in more than 100 multi-location brands over the past two decades and was named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investor Lists in 2024 and 2025 , recognizing its collaborative approach with founders and management teams.

"We're excited to partner with Rick and the Alloy Personal Training leadership team as the brand enters its next chapter," said Wade Daniel , a Partner at CapitalSpring. "CapitalSpring has a proven playbook for building brands and businesses, and we look forward to supporting Alloy's growth while expanding access to personalized training for adults seeking healthier, more active lifestyles."

The partnership underscores the strength of the Alloy franchise system and reflects growing market confidence in the brand's long-term trajectory.

"This is a meaningful moment for Alloy," added Mayo. "It signals confidence in our franchise system, our studio operators and the future we're building together. Most importantly, it's a win for our franchisees, our team members and the clients we serve every day."

About Alloy Personal Training Franchise

Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.

Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.

Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com .

About CapitalSpring

CapitalSpring is a specialist private equity and debt investment firm with a 20-year track record of investing in franchises and other multi-location businesses that serve the everyday needs of consumers. The firm has invested over $4 billion across more than 300 investments in 100+ different brands. CapitalSpring has developed competitive advantages including deep sector expertise, proprietary data/benchmarking analytics, an in-house strategic operations team, and a 20-year foundation of embedded relationships driving consistent flow. CapitalSpring manages multiple fund vehicles including private debt and private equity strategies focused on the lower middle market and middle market. The firm is headquartered in Nashville and has regional offices in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. For more information about CapitalSpring, please visit www.capitalspring.com .

